The Water Hole Fire, which had been burning near Causey Reservoir since Friday afternoon, was all but contained by midday Sunday.
As fire crews transition to their third day of fighting the blaze on Sunday morning, Weber Fire District Battalion Chief Mark Lund said there were no big changes overnight.
"The acreage hasn't changed at all," Lund said on Sunday. "One more time crews will go up today to mop up any additional hot spots. They'll be done sometime this evening, if no big wind pops up."
On Saturday afternoon, the Weber Fire District Twitter account said that hot shot crews were expected to remain on scene until at least Tuesday to make certain the fire is completely out.
Lund said that, as of Sunday morning, the Water Hole Fire had burned 164 acres and was declared 86 percent contained.
The fire, which started Friday afternoon in Water Hollow Canyon near Causey Reservoir, quickly grew to about 100 acres.
On Friday, according to the Utah Fire Info Twitter account, assets used to fight the blaze included one air attack craft, four single engine air tankers, two helicopters, two crews, four engines and one “very large air tanker.”
By Saturday, that attack had been scaled back as crews begin to get a handle on the fire.
“Initially, there were units from all over,” Lund told the Standard-Examiner on Saturday morning. “Currently, up on the fire, we only have probably about six units, as opposed to 19 yesterday.”
Crews worked the fire all day Saturday, seeking containment. They used a pair of helicopters dropping buckets of water to take care of flare-ups.
Although Weber Fire District had posted on Friday that “evacuations are on standby for nearby residents,” no evacuations had been required as the fire was well on its way to containment. Lund said no structures have been affected by the fire.
“The initial attack was set in place to block off (the fire’s) progression to any structures,” he said.
Crews from Weber Fire District, the U.S. Forest Service and a number of other agencies were called to the area at 1:51 p.m. Friday. Causey Reservoir was evacuated that afternoon — not due to fire danger, but so crews could get helicopters in there to fill water buckets to fight the fire.
“Causey Reservoir was packed with people,” Lund said. “But when you have airships pulling water out of there, it’s dangerous to have people on the waterway.”
Officials had been asking the public to avoid the area over the weekend.
Lund said the cause of the fire was determined to be people target shooting on private property. He said the incident is still under investigation, “but as far as I know, they weren’t doing anything they shouldn’t have.”
The incident was originally called the Causey Fire, but officials later changed the name to better represent where the fire was burning — in Water Hollow Canyon northeast of the reservoir.
Within 24 hours of the fire's start, crews felt the prognosis was good for getting the Water Hollow Fire under control .
“The current feeling is, if there are no changes with the wind and nothing that changes with the weather, they should be able to have everything wrapped up in two or three days,” Lund had said on Saturday. “There’s a lot of big cottonwoods and oak up there, so they’ve got to get in there and make sure everything’s out.”