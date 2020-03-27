SOUTH OGDEN — One man has been displaced after a house fire on Friday night.
Fire crews were dispatched to a home at 1987 E. 5875 South, according to South Ogden Fire Chief Cameron West. He said the single-family residence suffered damage in a fire that started in the basement of the home.
"They had flame and smoke visible upon arrival,” West said of fire crews. “They did an interior fast attack and knocked it down.”
West said the fire was contained to its room of origin, and investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.
“The fire started in the basement; there’s quite a bit of damage,” West said. “Obviously, the man cannot live there.”
West said the American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the man.
Three fire departments — from South Ogden, Ogden and Roy — responded to the fire. A total of 16 personnel were on scene, according to West.