Northern Utah welcomes Summer Rose Larkin as the first baby born in the new year. Her mother Kelly Larkin gave birth to her in the early morning on Jan. 1, 2020, at Davis Hospital. From left: father Clay Larkin, sister Ayla Larkin, 7, mother Kelly Larking, and brother Roran Larkin, 10.
Northern Utah welcomes Summer Rose Larkin as the first baby born in the new year. Her mother Kelly Larkin, right, gave birth to her in the early morning on Jan. 1, 2020, at Davis Hospital. Summer's father is Clay Larkin, left and sister Ayla Larkin, 7, center.
PHOTOS: Welcoming Summer Rose as Northern Utah's first New Year's Baby of 2020
Northern Utah welcomes Summer Rose Larkin as the first baby born in the new year. Her mother Kelly Larkin gave birth to her in the early morning on Jan. 1, 2020, at Davis Hospital. From left: father Clay Larkin, sister Ayla Larkin, 7, mother Kelly Larking, and brother Roran Larkin, 10.
Northern Utah welcomes Summer Rose Larkin as the first baby born in the new year. Her mother Kelly Larkin, right, gave birth to her in the early morning on Jan. 1, 2020, at Davis Hospital. Summer's father is Clay Larkin, left and sister Ayla Larkin, 7, center.
Clay Larkin holds his new born baby Summer Rose Larkin on Jan. 1, 2020, at Davis Hospital with his daughter Ayla Larkin, 7. Summer is the first baby born in northern Utah in the new year.
She and her husband, Clay, thought they'd have their third child in their arms by Tuesday night, but Summer wasn't moving into the right position, despite the attempts of Kelly's midwife and a doctor at the hospital to reorient her.
"We were expecting to be done by 9 or 10 p.m. Tuesday night, at the latest," Clay said.
After Summer started moving through the birth canal facing up instead of down, she got stuck. The doctor and midwife realized Summer wasn't making progress, and Kelly ultimately had a Cesarean section. Summer arrived at 1:57 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"When they told me, I just started crying," Kelly said, describing when she learned she would need to have a Cesarean. "Vocally, it stayed in, but the tears were rolling."
Kelly said she was afraid of the pain and difficulty of recovery. Her other two children, Roran, 10 and Ayla, 7, were born without any problems.
Despite the difficulty of the delivery, the Larkins were both very happy with the care Kelly and Summer received at Davis Hospital.
"We delivered Ayla here as well, and there was no question on where I would deliver," Kelly said. "There were other options, and I'm like, 'Nope. Davis. I love Davis.'"
As a result of being stuck in the birth canal, little Summer has bruising on her face and redness on her head.
She is 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19.5 inches long, with a full head of strawberry blonde hair, including a little "pony tail" at the nape of her neck, Clay said. Her eyes are so dark it's difficult to tell the color yet, Kelly said.
Despite her rough entry into the world, though, Summer is serene.
She hadn't cried once as of Wednesday afternoon, even when her skin had to be pricked to check her blood sugar levels, which have been slightly low since she was born, likely because of the stress of the delivery, Clay said.
Summer also hums in her sleep, something the Larkins' two older children didn't do as babies, Kelly said.
In addition to being grateful Summer finally arrived safely, the Larkins are glad Summer arrived at all. They had tried for a third child for nearly two years, and Kelly also had a miscarriage. They thought their family was done growing.
When Kelly learned she was pregnant with Summer, she was surprised, to say the least. She was taking birth control pills at the time and had given away all the baby gear the family owned.
But with the help of a baby shower and a gift basket from Davis Hospital, including several packages of diapers, the Larkins are ready with the essentials to bring Summer home.
"She's brand new," Kelly said. "She doesn't really need much."
Summer's older siblings are also getting used to having a new baby in the family.
Ayla was so excited when she learned her mom was headed to the hospital Tuesday morning that she jumped out of bed immediately and threw on her clothes, Kelly said.
When Clay's mom told Ayla they needed to head out after visiting Kelly and Summer on Wednesday afternoon, Ayla cried and insisted on giving them both one last goodbye.
"She's so excited to have a baby sister, but at the same time, both kids were like, 'What about us?'" Kelly said. "I've told them both, we will make sure ... I'll be able to spend individual time with just the two kids and one-on-one with each of them because we want them to know that they're so important, and we love them no matter what, and ... just because we have another little one isn't going to make me love you any less."
Baby Summer was followed into the world by a baby boy, whose name was not released Wednesday, born at 2:11 a.m. at Ogden Regional Hospital to Paloma Contreas-Sanchenz and Maro Resendiz, whose city of residence wasn't released. The baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
Another baby boy, not yet named as of early afternoon Wednesday, was born at 3:04 a.m. at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital to Calista and Byron Vincent of Kaysville. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20.9 inches long.