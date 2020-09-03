OGDEN — Residents of one of Ogden's oldest neighborhoods continue to fight to preserve the historic nature of their community.
Anna Keogh, who lives in the northwest section of Ogden in a nearly 100-year-old home that is surrounded by one of Weber County's oldest farms, recently petitioned Ogden City to name a portion of 2nd Street after the area's original settlers.
In her petition, Keogh initially asked the city to honorarily name 2nd Street between the Union Pacific rail tracks and Washington Boulevard, "Bingham Fort Lane."
In the mid-1800s, the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The fort served as a gathering spot for about 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
Ogden City Deputy Planning Manager Clinton Spencer said the city's planning staff recommended a slight change to Keogh's petition, limiting the new designation to the fort’s original boundaries, from Century Drive to Wall Avenue. Spencer said the move would require three new street signs in the area, but planning staff has recommended the idea be approved. The city's planning commission has also formally backed the plan.
Spencer said there is some evidence that the street was originally called Bingham Fort Lane in 1850, prior to the city using a numbered street naming system.
Spencer said the designation would not impact emergency services to the area and would serve as a reminder of the history there.
Which is exactly what Keogh hopes for.
"In three words, it would give an immediate connection to the history," she said. "People driving by would naturally say, 'something went on here.'"
Tammy Creeger, who lives on 2nd Street just east of Keogh, said the honorary designation is the right thing to do. Both Keogh and Creeger had previously and successfully petitioned the city to place their homes on the Ogden City Register of Historic Places, which protects them from certain kinds of development and requires that any significant architectural changes to the building, including demolition, be approved by the Ogden City Landmarks Commission.
The neighborhood has been a hot topic of discussion in Ogden City circles for more than two years as developers have sought to build on the land. Creeger said she and her husband, Rick, recently purchased the property immediately east of them in hopes to preserve it as well. The nearly 2 acre farm property had been vacant for about three years and Creeger said the plan for now is to complete a historically appropriate remodeling on the home and then rent it out.
"We keep pushing to keep our history intact," Creeger said. "This is one of the last vestiges of Ogden's original heritage. I think renaming the street will help remind people of that."
Several development proposals have surfaced for the area in the past, but most haven’t come to fruition. Residents of the area appear to be split on its future. The Keoghs, the Creegers and several others want the area to be preserved for low-density, residential uses. Other neighbors though, have told the city they support higher-density development.
The Ogden City Council will have the final say on the new street name and will vote on it later this year.