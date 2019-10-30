OGDEN — Some pretty large trick or treaters will be on 25th Street Thursday during Ogden's annual Trick or Treat Streets celebration.
The Budweiser Clydesdales will be making deliveries to several bars and restaurants along 25th Street from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The horse and hitch team will be available for photo opportunities during the event.
"Draft horses are a rich part of Ogden's history and we're so excited to welcome them back to downtown," Ogden Downtown Alliance said.
The horses, which are used in Budweiser promotional images and commercials, will get hitched up at 3:30 p.m. at Union Station before making their way down 25th Street to visit Two Bit Street Cafe, Lighthouse Lounge, Historic Place, Rovali's Ristorante Italiano, Kokomo Club, Brewskis and other locations.
They will return to Union Station between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m.
The Clydesdales made an appearance Wednesday in Salt Lake City to hold a "funeral" for 3.2% beer. Beginning Nov. 1, Utah stores and bars will be able to sell 5% beer when a new law goes into effect.
Also during Trick or Treat Streets, participating businesses on 25th Street will be handing out candy to community members trick or treating.