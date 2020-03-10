OGDEN — After a 17-year absence, Callanish returns to the “Celtic Celebration” at Peery’s Egyptian Theater.
The annual event, held in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day, features Irish and Scottish music and dancing. “Celtic Celebration” will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
According to a news release from the theater, Thursday’s appearance marks the first time Callanish will be back to perform at the concert since the band was featured at the inaugural “Celtic Celebration.” Based in Salt Lake City, Callanish describes itself as a celtic/fusion band. The group performs Irish and Scottish tunes, as well as a range of other traditions. It includes John Adams on violin, Soren Green on guitar, Ben Spigle on flutes/whistles, Taylor Nyx on vocals, and Cindy Spigle on percussion.
And, according to the band’s Facebook page, “Bad jokes are included free of charge.”
Featured during the performance will be the Celtic Beat Dancers, based in Layton. Directed by LaRae R. Thackeray, the group performs — in the tradition of “Riverdance” — to jigs and reels in both soft shoe and hard shoe. The Celtic Beat Dancers range in age from 8 to 18.
The concert will also include music by Wasatch and District Pipe Band, a Bountiful bagpipe group established in 2004.
The program will include high-energy jigs as well as lyrical ballads.
Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for ages 13 to 17, 55 and older, and military; and free for ages 3 to 12.
For tickets or more information, visit egyptiantheaterogden.com or call 801-689-8700.