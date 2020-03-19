The novel coronavirus has led to the postponement or cancellation of many community gatherings and entertainment events in the local area.
This change is presenting an opportunity for bettering the special products the Standard-Examiner offers to better serve our readers. GO!, long known as a weekly offering, will be going on hiatus for a short period to accommodate some of the drastic changes we’re experiencing in the community as a result of COVID-19. That does not, however, mean the product is being eliminated.
The Standard-Examiner is anticipating at this time that the next issue of GO! will be available Thursday, April 30. It will reappear as a visually attractive monthly product in magazine form.
GO! will continue to feature profiles of artists and entertainers, preview community events and give insight into the performances that make the entertainment world in this area a wonderful attraction.
Some of the features and profiles that readers have come to expect from GO! will still be available on our website, http://standard.net, in the interim.
The Standard-Examiner appreciates our readers and their patience while we adapt our entertainment coverage to meet the needs of a changing situation. We look forward to revamping GO! and reintroducing it to our readership in April.