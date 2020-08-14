OGDEN — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for virtually everyone, and one of Northern Utah’s longtime nonprofits is no different.
Catholic Community Services is currently looking for help to build 7,000 “pantry packs” every month as school is set to begin across the Wasatch Front. Thanks to the pandemic, the number is up from normal years, which is typically around 2,000 packs per month.
According to Cynthia Mecklenburg, CCS director of human resources and communications, the surge comes after a number of Northern Utah schools have decided to discontinue CCS’s “Bridging the Gap” mobile food pantry program.
“This year, of the nine schools served in the Ogden and Weber school districts, only three want to continue with Bridging the Gap mobile pantry,” Mecklenburg said. “The other six schools want to do pantry packs.”
Mecklenburg said some schools that CCS serves have very high rates of free and reduced meal enrollment, which makes the nonprofit’s traditional means of distribution easy. In those schools, every student in every class comes through the mobile distribution line to receive two bags of food. CCS says the method helps remove the stigma often associated with receiving free meals because every student receives them. But for schools that have lower free and reduced meal enrollment rates, CCS utilizes its pantry pack program. The packs can be easily and discreetly placed in a student’s backpack.
Because of the pandemic, Mecklenburg says schools are looking to avoid the crowding and lines that often come when the mobile pantry rolls through, so they are opting to just have pantry packs pre-assembled and delivered to the school, then distributed from there.
Mecklenburg said pantry packs are prepackaged, gallon-sized zip-close bags with specific, easily purchased items which can be collected and assembled anywhere. The packs contain six meals and four snacks. The packs include items like macaroni and cheese, tuna fish, Ramen noodles, ravioli or SpaghettiOs, instant oatmeal packets, fruit snacks, granola bars, applesauce or fruit cup, peanut butter or cheese crackers, and shelf-stable milk. The packs typically cost about $3.50.
According to the Utah Office of Education, 34.7% of all Utah schoolchildren were enrolled in free or reduced school meal programs in 2017. In the Ogden and Weber school districts, the number is even higher, at 44.2%. In those two districts, Mecklenburg said there are almost 20,000 kids who utilize free or reduced meal programs every week.
In its annual American Community Survey update released in September 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 9.3% of Weber County’s population subsisted at or below the federal poverty level in 2018. Income below the poverty line is $12,490 or less for an individual and $25,750 or less for a family of four, according to the U.S. Department Health and Human Services.
The national poverty rate was at 13.1% that year.
Weber County’s poverty rate reached 11.2% in 2017, up from 10.7% the year before. The decade’s highest rate was 13.9% in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.
For more information on how to help with the program, contact Durrell Annis at dannis@ccsutah.org or 801-645-6982.