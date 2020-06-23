OGDEN — A longtime Northern Utah nonprofit serving the area's hungry has begun an expansion of its West Ogden campus.
Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah has broken ground on a new building, which will replace the organization's existing facility located at 2504 F Avenue, according to Cynthia Mecklenburg, CCS director of human resources and communications.
The organization, which provides a host of services for Weber County’s homeless and hungry population, will raze its current hodgepodge of a building to construct the new facility. CCS is currently housed in the old Hopkins Elementary School, which served west Ogden families from 1918 to 1977 before closing. The building is more than a century old and features numerous ill-conceived add-ons and remodels, which CCS officials say isn't efficient or safe for clientele and employees.
Nearly a year ago, the Ogden City Council approved an amendment to the city’s West Ogden Community Plan and a separate rezone of the CCS property at 2504 F Ave. in west Ogden, facilitating the development plan.
According to a letter CCS submitted to the Ogden Planning Commission, the building suffered from many years of neglect before it came into CCS' hands.
Portions of it were actually condemned and one area had to be torn down because it was too dilapidated to repair, the letter says. Multiple additions over the years led to a disjointed layout with wasted space, hallways and doorways that made it difficult for pallets of food to be moved and a pantry that doesn't have sufficient space. A lack of parking has also been an issue.
Mecklenburg said the old building is scheduled to come down in mid-July and the new facility should be complete by spring 2021. The on-site warehouse facility will remain. Mecklenburg said CCS' Joyce Hansen Hall Food Pantry will be temporarily relocated to 3721 S. 250 West #A, in Ogden, to help speed up the construction process. The pantry will be closed the week of June 29 as the organization prepares for the temporary move.
In addition to its three hallmark programs — which include Utah’s largest regional food bank, a mobile food pantry and an initiative that helps low-income families with infants — CCS also operates as a community center on the west end of town. Public meetings are often held at the facility, aimed at helping needy residents of Weber County with a variety of classes, free tax services, resource fairs, socials and more.
In its annual American Community Survey update released in September 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 9.3% of Weber County’s population subsisted at or below the federal poverty level in 2018. Income below the poverty line is $12,490 or less for an individual and $25,750 or less for a family of four, according to the U.S. Department Health and Human Services.
The national poverty rate was at 13.1% that year.
Weber County’s poverty rate reached 11.2% in 2017, up from 10.7% the year before. The decade’s highest rate was 13.9% in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.