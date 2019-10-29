Update 12:20 p.m. — Centerville Police have identified the witness in the hit-and-run crash.
CENTERVILLE — Police in Centerville are searching for a possible witness to an auto-pedestrian crash earlier this month.
Around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 12, a car struck a pedestrian while driving on Parrish Lane in Centerville, and the car drove away, according to a news release from the Centerville Police Department.
Police say the individual they are looking for was on scene at the time of the crash but left before he could be identified by officers. The man was driving a dark colored SUV with unknown license plates.
The man that officers are looking for is not the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian, as police say they have no information on the driver at this time.
The pedestrian hit by the car was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.
If you or someone you know has information on who this bystander is, please contact Detective Davis with the Centerville Police Department by phone at 801-677-6427.
Anonymous tips are welcome, the news release says.