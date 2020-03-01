OGDEN — Sometimes all it takes is a little comfort and the right toy.
That's what helped 1-year-old McKinley Prothero during a recent stay at Ogden Regional Medical Center after being admitted with Influenza A, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, pneumonia and a double ear infection.
The hospital recently hired Hillary Lindsey, a child life specialist, to help provide children with an environment of healing, both physically and mentally. This is the first time the hospital has had such an employee.
“She came in to talk with us to see how McKinley was doing and if she needed anything,” said the child's mother, Kaylee Prothero. “When I wasn't able to be there with my daughter, she came and played with her so she wasn't alone. She helped her stay comfortable and always had the right toys to make her happy.”
Lindsey said she decided to become a child life specialist after having first-hand experience with one herself.
“I remember staying in the hospital for a long period of time when I was young,” she said. “While there, I worked directly with a child life specialist. I thought about how she helped me through my stay in the hospital and I knew that was the job I was looking for.”
Lindsey researched the requirements while in college and said she pursued her dream.
“I have never looked back,” she said.
A child life specialist is specifically trained and certified in skills that help children cope while in the hospital, said Kim Tyler, Ogden Regional medical director of pediatrics and the Newborn Intensive Care Unit.
“Their role is to help infants, children, youth and families cope with the stress and uncertainty of acute and chronic illness, injury, trauma, disability, loss and bereavement,” Tyler said.
In addition, Tyler said, the child life specialist is a great support to the medical team, helping them learn the best ways to approach the child for their age and teaching nurses how to hold and talk with children during stressful and invasive procedures.
“The goal is for the patient to have a positive experience with the health team. The child life specialist can also help assess developmental milestones for children and provide resources which helps them grow outside of the hospital,” she said.
Lindsey said she has dealt with an array of situations since coming on board in January.
“I have helped to prepare a school age child … who came into the emergency room with a broken arm and was able to help her understand the process of surgery, go with her until she was asleep before they fixed her arm to put her at ease and then follow back up when she was admitted to the children's unit to provide appropriate activities to reduce stress,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey also remembers working with a young man from the day he was diagnosed with cancer to the day he and his family decided to stop treatment after all efforts had been exhausted.
“During that time with him, I provided education in a way he could understand, coping techniques to help him reduce his anxiety about being at the hospital and items to promote positive coping,” she said.
When a child comes into the heath care setting, it is not just the child that is affected, but the whole family, Lindsey said. Seeing families and their children go from stressed and fearful to informed and playful is the most important and fulfilling part of her job.
“If you have to take your child to the hospital, always ask to see if there is a child life specialist,” she said. “Remember, the more people that can help your child and family cope with the healthcare setting, the better the long-term outcome will be.”