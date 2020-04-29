OGDEN — Ogden City is poised to increase home loan amounts available to city police and fire personnel, but with some important caveats.
The City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. May 12 on a plan to amend the city’s Own In Ogden program by doubling the amount of loan money available to sworn Ogden City police officers and firefighters. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing will be held electronically. The meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook. For more information on how to submit a comment on the plan, visit www.ogdencity.com/151/City-Council.
The program currently offers 0% interest, deferred payment loans of up to $10,000 for city public safety employees and teachers. Other individuals can receive up to $5,000. The city is proposing to increase loan amounts for sworn police officers and firefighters to $20,000. Ogden Community Development Manager Ward Ogden said the measure is aimed at keeping those employees on the city payroll longer.
Retention and recruitment of Ogden firefighters and police officers has been an issue in the city for several years. Police officers and firefighters in Ogden received a 4% raise last year — a requisite action that came as part of a previously adopted step pay program — but representatives from each department have told the Ogden City Council that noncompetitive pay is still depleting their ranks, particularly among longtime employees with valuable work experience.
Ogden said that after discussing the plan with the City Council last week and conferring with the police and fire departments’ respective chiefs, the city administration decided to include in the proposal a loan forgiveness option if an individual stays in their home for 10 years and remains employed with one of the two departments during that decade-long duration. Ogden said if the individual does not meet those requirements, they would be required to repay the loan in full.
Cathy Fuentes, a senior project coordinator in Ogden’s community and economic development department, said the Own in Ogden program, which was established in 1988, is designed to help low- to moderate-income residents own homes in Ogden. To be eligible, residents must have an income of 80% or lower of the median Weber County household income. The income requirement can be waived for public safety workers. Funds for the program come from federal HOME grant dollars.
To find out more about the program or to apply for a loan, visit www.ogdencity.com/259/Own-in-Ogden.