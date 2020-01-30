OGDEN — A developer wants Ogden City to rezone a historic neighborhood to allow for high-density housing, but most residents there and the city’s Planning Commission think it’s a bad idea.
Shawn Strong, from the Davis County-based development firm Parkridge Inc., petitioned the city to change the zoning on approximately eight acres of property from 140 to 152 W. 2nd St. Strong owns a parcel at the northwest corner of Wall Avenue and 2nd Street and is looking to acquire property to the west, but the city’s Lynn Community Plan (which guides development in the area in question) currently restricts properties west of Strong’s parcel to low-density residential uses.
Strong’s petition to amend the community plan would allow expansion of an updated multi-family project in the area.
Last year, the Ogden City Council approved a rezone at 100 W. 2nd St., changing the property from single family to multiple family residential with a conditional overlay. Eduardo Hernandez-Orozco, of Strategga Design and Construction LLC, had asked the city for the rezone so he could build a 30-unit town home development on the three-acre parcel, which sits on the northwest corner of Wall and 2nd.
But since that council approval, Hernandez-Orozco has sold the property to Strong and his company.
During a Tuesday council work session, Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the Planning Commission reviewed the proposal late last year and forwarded a recommendation of denial to the City Council with a vote of 7-0. The recommendation was based on the finding that Strong’s request is inconsistent with the general character of the area and the overall goals and objectives of the city’s general plan.
In the mid-1800s the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The fort was a gathering spot for approximately 600 early settlers and was the largest fort in the Weber County area. Officially known as Bingham’s Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today. According to Weber County property records, there are nearly 20 homes and other structures still standing in the area that were built prior to 1900.
Many residents in the area have been vocal at council meetings about their desire to keep the neighborhood’s character intact. Rick and Tammy Creeger recently had their home at 159 W. 2nd St. approved for the Ogden City Register of Historic Resources. The designation requires that any significant architectural changes to the building, including demolition, be approved by the Ogden City Landmarks Commission. The designation would also help preserve the building and help ensure that any proposed remodeling would maintain its character and historical significance.
Anna Keogh’s home at 301 W. 2nd St. is also being considered for the historic register.
According to council documents, several residents in the neighborhood have sounded off on the rezone request, with most coming out against it. But Shelley Hart, Bob Giboney and Julie VanOrden have told the city they think the rezone is appropriate.
“Ogden needs more medium- and high-density housing,” VanOrden said in an email to the Standard-Examiner. “Nostalgia shouldn’t stand in the way of progress, and some of us living on west 2nd Street would actually like to make a return on our investment and sell to developers.”
The rezone will be considered at an upcoming council meeting.