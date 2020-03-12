OGDEN — As Ogden City continues to work through an update on the development plan for the southeast corner of the city, officials this week dove deep into one component of the plan: Accessory Dwelling Units.
The Southeast Ogden Community Plan generally includes everything in Ogden south of 36th Street and east of Gramercy Avenue. The area includes large employment centers like Weber State University and the McKay-Dee Hospital and also features a thriving commercial district surrounding those two organizations.
According to the city’s website, community plans “create a vision” for different sectors of the city, with input taken from residents, political leaders, developers, business owners and others. The plans tackle things like community facilities, neighborhood identities, economic development, environmental issues, housing, land-use and transportation.
The last complete update to the Southeast Ogden Community Plan was finished in 1987, according to the planning department.
Deputy Planning Manager Clinton Spencer said there has been concern from community members about keeping the existing single-family housing in the area, especially with the growing presence of the university.
According to a draft of the plan, the area of the city has some of the "most desirable housing stock (in the city)," but in areas adjacent to the WSU campus, there are heightened concerns about pressure to alter the single-family neighborhoods, given the market challenge of increasing living units in areas most near the university. Much of the concern has centered around the enforcement of illegal rental units, Spencer said.
A separate, but related concern is the city's ADU ordinance, which allows owner occupied dwellings to have an additional rental unit on their property. The area in the northwest section of the community, west of Harrison and north of McKay-Dee, has allowed ADUs since the early 2000s. Subsequent changes to city ordinances allowed all areas in the city to have ADU options.
But the desire for ADUs among those in the Southeast community has been widely split, according to Spencer. That was true in online surveying and sentiment expressed during several public meetings held for the plan.
According the the draft plan, the city plans to look at different geographic neighborhoods of the community and set limits that would allow ADUs in each area up to a point but would still preserve the single-family nature of the area. Areas that had already been approved for ADUs without limits would be maintained.
Ogden Planning Commissioner Rick Southwick said ADUs are a valuable tool and it's the city's job to balance needs of the community with the sentiment of the public.
Ogden City Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said a public meeting on the plan had been scheduled at McKay-Dee Hospital next month, but it will likely be postponed amid coronavirus concerns.