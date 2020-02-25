OGDEN — Private expansion plans at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport have the city considering what could be millions of dollars worth of improvements there.
The Ogden administration has proposed a $250,000 budget amendment to the city's already-passed 2020 budget — money that would pay for a study and design costs associated with building new water infrastructure on the northeast side of the airport.
The improvements are tied to Borsight Inc.'s pending expansion at the airport. The aerospace and defense company could potentially develop two new buildings totaling 150,000 square feet at the airport, but city officials have said the airport’s current water/fire flow infrastructure is not equipped to handle the new facilities.
Ogden's engineering department has determined a new water tank, which would hold approximately 150,000 gallons, would provide adequate fire flow for the future growth of Borsight and other potential tenants in the project area. The size could eventually be increased based on design considerations, according to city council documents.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson and City Planner Greg Montgomery said the administration wants the tank to be as big as possible, as to not run the chance of risking a shortfall for future development.
"We need a new tank to meet the demand," Anderson said. "And we want to get the most bang for our buck."
A public hearing and subsequent council vote on the expenditure for the study will be held at 6 p.m. March 10 at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd. If the study is approved, the city administration would come back to the council for an appropriation to fund construction. A similar water infrastructure project discussed during previous council work sessions was estimated to cost about $1.5 million.
In 2018, Ogden City announced Borsight would expand its operations at the airport with new office and shop space — a development that includes a hangar sized for large aircraft like KC-135 Aerial Refueling aircraft and commercial Boeing 737s. The $6.3 million capital investment will bring 95 new jobs over the next seven years.
Borsight has large, long-term contracts with the United States Air Force and NATO. The company — which was founded in Ogden — specializes in modernizing avionics systems in the older, legacy aircraft of the Department of Defense.
Montgomery said the proposed water improvements will also sustain other larger developments, which will build revenues needed to support general airport operations. The city has subsidized the airport at a rate of about $500,000 to $750,000 per year for more than a decade.
Aerospace companies Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Williams International, Barnes Aerospace, Parker Hannifin and Precision Castparts Corp. already operate out of the airport.