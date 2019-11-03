OGDEN — Ogden City is still working on a solution for the indeterminately closed Marshall White Center pool, but officials say replacing the cracked and decades-old structure will cost a pretty penny.
Sometime before March 5, 2018, the community pool developed five large cracks in its concrete surface. Shortly after the cracks were discovered, Ogden City crews analyzed the pool and deemed it unsafe for continued use. Engineers determined the pool was at risk of having a “catastrophic opening,” which could present life safety issues if the water wasn’t drained. The pool has been closed since shortly after the cracks were discovered.
After the pool was drained, the city sought repair and replacement bids from contractors, but those bids came back higher than officials expected, with minimum repair estimates exceeding $500,000. But at this point, repairing the pool seems like an improbable proposition.
Based on results from 14 different “core samples” underneath the pool, a consulting company called Water Design, Inc. recommended the city either replace the pool altogether, or repurpose it and use it from something other than swimming. Initial cost estimates to renovate the pool are between $1.9 million and $2.7 million, according to council documents.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city hasn’t ruled out any repair or replacement scenario and will discuss what to do with the pool during upcoming city budgeting retreats, which are scheduled for December.
“This is one of those situations where we definitely want to measure twice and cut once,” Caldwell said. “We know we have some citizens who are very concerned about the status of the pool, but we haven’t made a definitive decision yet.”
The city is exploring the possibility of bringing a totally new indoor recreation center to Ogden. Officials have said that alternative must be fully explored before sinking what could be almost $3 million into fixing the Marshall White pool.
The city has engaged in discussions with the Young Men’s Christian Association — more commonly known as the YMCA, or simply “The Y” — about opening a Northern Utah recreational facility in Ogden. Earlier this year, members of the city and council and administration took a trip to Denver, touring five different YMCA facilities. Prior to that tour, city officials also visited YMCA facilities in Boise, Idaho.
The organization operates programs out of several Weber and Davis county elementary, junior high and high schools and at Weber State University, but as of yet, has no independent, dedicated athletic facilities in the region.