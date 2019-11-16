OGDEN — The Ogden City Council continues to discuss a potential path forward with House Bill 411, the ambitious clean-energy program adopted by the Utah Legislature during 2019’s General Session.
The City Council will discuss the program and Ogden’s potential involvement during a work session scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd. Council work sessions are open to the public, but public comment is not allowed. The council will likely vote on the measure in December, at which time they will accept input from members of the community.
H.B. 411, which is also known as the Community Renewable Energy Act, was enacted by the legislature in 2019. It calls for Utah cities that choose to participate to move to a net 100% electric energy use from renewable resources by 2030.
To be a part of the program, cities must adopt a resolution, form an initial agreement with Rocky Mountain Power to develop guidelines, and submit an application to the Utah Public Service Commission, the body that will regulate the act.
The PSC will develop rules that will address issues like customer termination fees, electricity rates and the process for procuring renewable energy resources.
Rocky Mountain Power will develop the renewable energy resources that communities will use. The power company will hold the option to own any of the new resources that are acquired as part of the program.
Ogden City Council documents say Rocky Mountain must have an estimated number to work from to establish the amount of energy resources to develop the program and new rates. If Ogden opts into the program, the utility will compile a year’s worth of usage data for the city.
The issue has been discussed at length during previous council work sessions and several Ogden residents have spoken about the bill during regular council meeting public comment periods.