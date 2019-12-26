CLEARFIELD — Davis County families in need will not have a problem getting their kids shoes and coats for quite some time.
Clearfield High student government officers selected Davis Community Learning Center as the recipient of their annual “Falcons are Fabulous” holiday fundraiser. The school raised $57,300 for the center to provide shoes and coats for kids in need in Davis County.
Hailey Spraker, junior service officer at Clearfield High School, said the school’s fundraising goal was $48,500, which would have supplied the center for three years. The $57,300 the school raised will likely supply the center with shoes and coats for even longer, she said.
Davis Community Learning Center is attached to Wasatch Elementary School in Clearfield, one of the elementary schools that feeds into Clearfield High. The center is a partnership between Davis School District and United Way of Salt Lake, in cooperation with several community agencies, according to the district’s website.
Of the several fundraising options considered by student officers at Clearfield, Davis Community Learning Center “looked close to home, it didn’t look controversial and we just thought it would be a good fit for our school at this time,” Spraker said.
According to Davis School District’s website, the center provides a variety of social and support services for families in need in Davis County, including a basic needs closet, Head Start pre-school programs, citizenship classes, computer classes, free therapy for students in select schools and support for families with children who have a disabilities.
The center also has eight family support specialists, who are all located at a Title 1 schools, which have high rates of poverty. The specialists help families access the services they need and assist in building family stability, the center’s webpage says.
Spraker, who worked with Clearfield High’s three other service officers to organize the fundraiser, said that student officers at Clearfield use a variety of methods to raise money, like involving school clubs, asking for donations at school concerts, working with area restaurants and holding a big closing assembly.
One of the school’s fundraising tactics is called “penny wars,” where the school’s three grades compete to gather the most pennies.
It’s not usually one of the school’s highest-yielding strategies, but this year, the competition was hyper-competitive, bringing in $17,000 — a significant chunk of the total funds raised, Spraker said.
In penny wars, pennies are “good points,” Spraker said, and other coins and cash are negative points.
Some students took their cash to a bank to have the bank exchange it for rolls of pennies to earn more points, Spraker said.
“All the banks were out of pennies in our whole district,” Spraker said. “There was a girl who drove to like Brigham City just to get pennies.”
Another student donated all of his overtime pay from holidays that he worked, Spraker said.
Clearfield High students are generous despite their school’s own high level of need.
Last year, the school’s holiday fundraiser was even closer to home. It went toward creating a Clearfield High food pantry for students at the school.
“(Clearfield students) will sacrifice many things,” Spraker said. “ ... I know kids that went without lunch for the two weeks that will just give their lunch money to Falcons are Fabulous, and just all the sacrifices that are made I think is really cool to see.”