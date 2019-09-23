CLEARFIELD — Don’t accuse Clearfield leaders of lacking ambition.
Efforts are moving forward to redevelop the old Clearfield Mobile Home Park site in the city center, with a longer-term vision of overhauling a broader stretch along State Street, one of the city’s main thoroughfares and making it a destination. The aim over the long haul is to make the area more pedestrian friendly, to create more housing, to add new commercial space and to install a public plaza abutting Mabey Pond.
“We’re trying to create a new city, recreate Clearfield,” said Mayor Mark Shepherd.
The plans, in the works since at least 2015, took a big step forward last year when the city paid nearly $5 million to acquire the 15-acre mobile home park property at 442 State St., land that’s key in the plans. The city subsequently helped relocate the tenants in the park — 47 of 172 spaces were occupied — and now the Clearfield City Council is close to signing off on the development plan for the site. Details still need to be finalized, but immediate plans call for a 200-unit apartment complex and 33 or more townhouses on a little less than half of the mobile home park site — phase one of the effort.
“We really feel this is going to be a place where people want to be,” said Summer Palmer, Clearfield’s assistant city manager. Shepherd envisions the zone becoming “the crown jewel” of the city.
After the first phase of apartments and townhouses would come development of the rest of the mobile home site and, officials hope, redevelopment of the Lakeside Square strip mall and Mabey Pond to the east across State Street. Tentative plans outlined in a 2016 city study, Creating Downtown Clearfield, envision a new commercial development abutting State Street on the land where Lakeside now sits and a public plaza and park to the east on the western edge of Mabey Pond. Working with the Utah Department of Transportation, Shepherd envisions changes to State Street to match the new character of the zone, with raised medians in the middle of the street, perhaps, and new crossings.
But first the focus is on the planned housing in the old mobile home park location, with a portion of the units possibly earmarked for lower-income wage earners, per the proposal put forward by Lotus Development Co., the planned developer. That would create the population needed to give the proposed commercial properties across State Street a solid customer base.
“We’ve got to have the density, the housing, to get the east side going,” said Shepherd.
The changes, as Clearfield officials describe them, would mark a sharp contrast to the current state of the area around the vacant mobile home park and Lakeside Square.
The presence of Mabey Pond, high traffic counts on State Street and the proximity of Hill Air Force Base are positives that bode for redevelopment, consulting firm Better City of Ogden said in a 2016 report prepared for Clearfield. But the report lamented “the dilapidated retail center and mobile home park that currently serve as deterrents to redevelopment.”
NOT WITHOUT HICCUPS
Shepherd and the Clearfield City Council met last Tuesday to hammer out some of the details of the plans. A proposed development agreement with Salt Lake City-based Lotus outlining those final details, financial terms and more should be coming back to the City Council within a month, the mayor suspects.
But the process hasn’t been without its hiccups. A Sept. 17 memo to Shepherd and council members from City Manager J.J. Allen spells out some of the concerns that have emerged as the process has evolved. The price to be paid for the mobile home park land by Lotus had been a sticking point as well as the character of the phase one development as put forward by the developer, viewed more as “suburban infill than new urbanism” by some, according to Allen.
Officials didn’t reveal the price Lotus is tentatively prepared to pay. But, as had been anticipated, it’ll be lower than the city’s investment in the mobile home park property, some $5 million to acquire the land and around $1 million more to relocate former tenants and clear the land. The city issued some $7 million in bonds to cover those costs.
“We knew that there would be a gap. The question was how big of a gap and how do we pay that gap off,” Shepherd said. Urban revitalization can require public spending, but he said the tentative deal reached after the Sept. 17 meeting is financially “manageable” from the city’s perspective.
At the same time, Shepherd echoed Palmer’s contention that the planned housing and townhouse development will stand out. It’s a project “that really tells people, ‘I want to live here,’” he said. Palmer likened Lotus’ Clearfield plans to the Artesian Springs apartment complex in the Salt Lake City area, which Clearfield officials visited.
Shepherd had hoped development would already be underway. Now he’s hoping for a start date sometime next spring. The area “is just waiting for someone to stick a shovel in the ground,” he said.
Later would come redevelopment and revitalization of the Lakeside Square property as well as Mabey Pond, but the broader redevelopment will take time and Palmer counsels patience. The redevelopment on the east side of State Street, across from the mobile home property, is “not going to happen tomorrow. That’s a long-term project,” she said.