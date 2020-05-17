HUNTSVILLE — A 77-year-old Clearfield man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.
At about 9:55 a.m. Sunday, May 17, Richard Hansen was traveling northbound on Trappers Loop Road, near Milepost 8, when he ran off the right side of the road and onto the grass hillside, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.
“The driver continued traveling through the grass for approximately 200 yards before crashing,” the release stated.
A medical helicopter was dispatched to the site, but the man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to the release.
Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Chris Bishop said a cause for the crash hadn’t been determined, and he was uncertain if Hansen was wearing a helmet.