FARMINGTON — An Ogden man dubbed the "Clearfield Rapist" stood in a Farmington courtroom Thursday and pleaded guilty to all 17 felonies levied against him.
Mark Douglas Burns, 69, pleaded guilty as charged to multiple counts of aggravated sex assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary — all first-degree felonies.
Burns, who has been held at the Davis County Jail without bail, was arrested in September after he was linked via familial DNA to several open rape cases throughout Utah and Wyoming.
Years prior in 2003, Davis County prosecutors filed sexual assault charges linked to a DNA profile, but could not connect a specific person to the profile.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.