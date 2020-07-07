CLEARFIELD — Lessons at the Shiba Taekwondo school in Clearfield involve more than just learning kicks, punches, stances and the five tenets of taekwondo, a popular Korean martial art.
The curriculum at the school involves students coordinating a service project that gives back to the community, getting students to think "beyond ourselves," according to Cherith Shiba, owner and master instructor of the school.
"It is leadership, and what better leadership is there than service to others? The best leader is selfless and thinks of others, that's what a leader is," Shiba said.
Students at her school have done service projects such as helping clean animal shelters, donating blankets to Utah hospitals, making weighted blankets, visiting veterans homes, donating to food pantries and doing yard work for women's shelters.
Add organizing blood drives to the list.
Students at the school have coordinated two successful blood drives this year, one in February and another in late June, in conjunction with ARUP Blood Services, and the hope is there will be more blood drives put on by the school in the future.
The June blood drive was the service project of Ryen Smith, 13, and her brother Owen, 10, who have been going to Shiba Taekwondo for around two years. Their mother, Trish, is a certified medical assistant.
In mid-March, the American Red Cross announced that it was facing a severe blood shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many blood drives in Utah were canceled, affecting blood supply at various hospitals and medical facilities.
"Utah was running low on blood supply, so we figured we'd do it for our service project," Ryen Smith said.
ARUP requests that people who organize blood drives secure at least 25-30 committed blood donors.
According to Shiba, around 40 people signed up ahead of time to donate at the June blood drive.
ARUP parked a bus right in front of the taekwondo studio and most of the people who came were eligible to donate.
"They brought an entire blood bus. These two young kids brought an entire blood bus," Shiba said.
"People will actually sit down and give you a pint of their blood. It's actually crazy awesome, and then you find out that their blood helped save four peoples’ lives (and that's) crazy awesome."
It wasn't as simple as getting 40 people to commit to a blood drive, though.
Owen Smith said the hardest part of the service project was getting people to sign up.
"A lot of people just, like, shut us down. They'd say no, so we had to ask a lot of people," Ryen Smith said.
According to Trish Smith, the family's interest in the martial art form originated after visiting some cousins out-of-state who were taking taekwondo lessons.
The cousins showed a little bit of what they learned, Owen took an interest and Trish signed both of the kids up for lessons.
Shiba taught taekwondo and kickboxing at Hill Air Force Base before opening her taekwondo school, initially renting a small studio from Clearfield City.
For the last four years or so, the school has been operating out of a larger studio on the east side of State Street, across the parking lot from the police department and justice court.
Clearfield City Council member Tim Roper has two sons who go to Shiba Taekwondo and hopes to put his youngest son in lessons when he's older.
Roper's son Max along with another student at the school, Luke Asbury, helped organize the first blood drive back in February.
Roper gave blood at the most recent blood drive and said cities should want businesses that are active in the community.
"It really is the backbone of your community. If you can bring in good businesses that help instill the values that you're trying to uphold in your community, it really does so much. She’s sending these kids out with the same vision to go and participate in your community and do what you can to make your community a good place to live," Roper said.