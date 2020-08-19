CLEARFIELD — There’s an old saying: “It’s better to give, than to receive.”
But what if you multiply that giving by, say, 21? How much better does it become?
About a year ago, Helen Boyer’s family was trying to decide what they wanted to do for her 80th birthday. The Clearfield woman says she was being bombarded with questions about what she wanted for the big day.
“I kept getting this, ‘What can we get you? What can we get you?’” Boyer recalls with a laugh. “Basically, it was, ‘What can we do for you before you croak?’”
It was then that Boyer hit upon an inspired idea: reverse birthday gifting. She announced that instead of receiving gifts for her birthday, she wanted to give gifts for her birthday — specifically, one handmade quilt for each of her 21 great-grandchildren.
And so, a year before her 80th, Boyer announced to her family that she would begin designing and creating a whole mess of quilts.
“I took the pressure off of them trying to come up with something for me,” Boyer said. “They thought it was great.”
Boyer says making all those quilts wasn’t cheap, but it was definitely worth it.
“The expense was astronomical, but we won’t go into that,” she said. “Seeing the kids’ faces was the most rewarding part. One little great-granddaughter, her quilt had this big unicorn with all these colors, and she just freaked. She kept hugging it and hugging it.”
Boyer says it was nice because she and her husband don’t get to spend much time with the great-grandkids. Many have moved away; some they hadn’t even met before.
Boyer decided that one side of each quilt needed to be made from a Minky Couture blanket, reported by many to be one of the softest, most plush blankets available.
“I wanted the part by their faces to be cuddly,” Boyer said.
But the other side of the quilt, she says, had to be unique to the recipient.
“I just kind of tried to think of the great-grandchild and what they wanted, what they would like,” she said.
One quilt had planets on it. Others had tigers, another wolves, two had horses.
“When I looked at the quilts after they were all done, I thought, ‘I did this; I can’t believe I did this,’” she said.
Boyer did have some help. While she tackled all of the designing, and got the top of the quilt ready, her husband, Bob Boyer, would put the back on it, insert the batting, add the quilt top, and then sew it all together. She’s quite impressed with her husband’s sewing skills.
“He hadn’t even sewn anything until a year and a half ago,” Boyer said. “He didn’t even know what a sewing machine was. But he learned, and he’s incredibly artistic.”
And now?
“He does quilting for other ladies now, and he does lots of them,” Boyer said. “Everybody he’s done a quilt for, they say the’ve never seen anything like it.”
Boyer has crafted plenty of quilts of her own over the years. She estimates she’s already given away more than 300 blankets and quilts to homeless shelters, battered-women shelters, youth centers and other charities. And she’s already made blankets and quilts for all of her children and grandchildren. But none of those projects was quite that intense. Or ambitious.
Boyer had about a year to put together the nearly two dozen quilts. And she had a firm deadline. Her birthday was Aug. 5, and the party at which she’d present the gifts was held on Aug. 2, with a total of 48 family members in attendance.
Boyer admits the pandemic actually helped her meet her deadline.
“I didn’t have to go anywhere, be anywhere, there were no meetings, no birthday parties,” she said. “I just stayed at home and sewed. It was all much easier once we all got stuck at home and couldn’t go anywhere.”
While Boyer says it was difficult averaging roughly two quilts a month, she says it was worth it.
“I would recommend it for anybody who wants to be remembered,” she said. “That’s my fear, that once I bit the big one, I’m afraid everybody will forget I was here. I want to raise enough trouble that people will know I was here. I want to do something that they’ll remember.”
Valerie Kinkead, of Layton, says her kids will always remember their great-grandmother’s gift. Her husband, Steve, is Boyer’s grandson, and Kinkead says she’s amazed by the older woman’s commitment to the project.
“For someone turning 80, it was a great way to stay busy and leave a legacy for the kids,” Kinkead said.
Kinkead’s daughter, 7-year-old Sophie, was the one who received the unicorn quilt. It matches nicely with all the other unicorn-themed items in her bedroom — unicorn closet door handles, unicorn drawer pulls, a unicorn fish tank.
Kinkead is grateful to Boyer for being a role model for the family.
“I love that she is leaving a legacy in blankets, but she’s also showing an example to her children and grandchildren that it’s better to give than receive,” Kinkead said. “Our world is so full of people who are self-centered, negative, who want others to solve their problems for them.
“That she would spend almost a year of her life to make something for the next generation, and show an example of generosity and selfless giving, that means more to me,” Kinkead continued. “They’ll always remember what Grandma Boyer gave them.”
As for Boyer, her only request for her family is that if something happens to any of the quilts — they get ripped, or stained, or lost — she doesn’t want to hear about it.
“Ignorance is absolute bliss,” she said. “I don’t want to think I went to all that work and then they spilled shoe polish or something on them.”
And the next time a birthday milestone rolls around, how will Boyer approach it?
“I think I’m just going to coast next time,” she said. “Just sit back and let them bring me lots of presents. I love presents, and I have no shame. ‘Diamonds are good,’ I keep telling them, ‘or maybe a Porsche.’”