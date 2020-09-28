OGDEN — An alleged shoplifter attacked a clerk with a mop, but the employee trapped the man in the store until police arrived, an arrest affidavit said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday filed charges of second-degree felony robbery and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia against Raymond Heath Roberts, 27.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said a convenience store clerk spotted Roberts putting items in his pockets and confronted him.
The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The clerk locked the door so Roberts could not leave, the affidavit said.
Roberts allegedly picked up a mop and repeatedly struck the clerk, trying to drive him away from the door, according to the affidavit.
The clerk fought back and was able to subdue and hold Roberts on the floor until police arrived.
Officers said they found drug paraphernalia used to smoke heroin, and Roberts allegedly admitted he had used the drug recently.
Police took Roberts to the Weber County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, but the charge was reduced after screening by county prosecutors.
Roberts remained held without bail and had an initial court appearance scheduled Tuesday in 2nd District Court.