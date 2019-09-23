FRUIT HEIGHTS — The head count at the Davis County Animal Shelter totaled 339 Friday: 235 cats, 13 chickens, 51 dogs, one dove, two pigs, one pigeon, eight long-haired rabbits, 14 short-haired rabbits, one squirrel, one tortoise and two turtles.
“It is a bit of a zoo around here,” Shelter Director Rhett Nicks said with a chuckle as he rattled off those demographics.
It was late afternoon last Monday when Nicks got the order to evacuate his mountainside facility due to the fast-moving Francis Fire — and the shelter population had reached 350. But midway into loading the animals for transport, the evacuation order was canceled after big tankers arrived to battle the blaze.
However, much could be gleaned from the high-pressure exercise.
“We cleaned out half the shelter in roughly 15 minutes. So we would have vacated the entire building in about 30 minutes and probably vacated the entire premises in 35 to 40,” Nicks said.
And all of that was accomplished using outdated emergency procedures.
“The downside is we have an action plan that wasn’t super functional,” Nicks said. “The upside is that I’ve got amazing staff.”
Amid the stress of the hillside on fire, airplanes dropping retardant and battalion chiefs issuing updates, Nicks credit his co-workers with being “amazingly calm, collected and capable. We got a ton done in a short amount of time. They were super-effective.”
The aim was to safely transport the assorted animal population to the Legacy Events Center for temporary shelter, using the resources they had on hand.
“We have nine animal control officers that have trucks, two spare vehicles, a horse trailer plus a little dump truck that pulls that,” Nicks said. “We also have a rescue trailer that can house 30 to 40 cats ... and a ¾-ton truck that pulls that. We would have basically filled every vehicle we had.”
As 15 shelter employees hustled to load the animals, remaining staff waited for the call to meet at the Legacy Events Center to help situate evacuees. Meanwhile, Layton and South Davis fire engines hovered nearby, and Nicks and three other employees stayed through the night in case of fire flare-ups. For Nicks, it turned into almost a 40-hour workday.
“I got to work Monday morning at about 6 or 6:30,” Nicks said, “and left Tuesday evening around 9:30.”
Fortunately, the fire threat receded. As of Thursday, the Francis Fire had burned through 365 acres and was 68% contained. Current concerns revolve around flooding along the steep scar line.
RELATED: With rain in the forecast, officials advise residents around Francis Fire to watch out for flooding, debris
And now, with a new deputy director coming onboard next month, Nicks said “the first thing on our plate is to write an emergency action plan from start to finish, and then ensure we have the proper equipment for it.”
Weber County’s Animal Shelter sits on flatland property at the north end of the Weber County Fairgrounds. Acting Director Garaleen Parks said it currently houses 75 dogs, 101 cats and two rabbits.
Parks, who has been with the shelter since March, said its emergency evacuation plan is still a work in progress.
According to former shelter director Chad Ferrin, such discussions took place during his tenure, but no formal written plan existed at that time.
“In the event of a fire, we’d have to reach out to rescue groups and other shelters to help us house animals,” Ferrin said. “We had equipment there in our large rescue trailer, so we could set up a portable shelter somewhere else and house a quarter of the population or more, depending on if we were at full capacity.”
The verbal plan included calling in animal control officers from Ogden and other Weber County cities to help transport the shelter’s population elsewhere.
Weber County Animal Services currently contracts with eight cities to provide both animal control and shelter services: Farr West, Harrisville, Hooper, Huntsville, Marriott-Slaterville, Plain City, Uintah and West Haven. It provides only shelter services to North Ogden, Ogden, Roy and Washington Terrace.