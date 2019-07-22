NORTH OGDEN — Four community bands will be presenting a free concert on Wednesday in the city's new amphitheater.
"A Celebration of Community Bands" will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the city's Barker Park Amphitheater, 2375 Fruitland Drive. Admission is free.
The concert will feature patriotic music as well as other familiar tunes. The North Ogden Community Band is hosting the event, and will be joined on the program by the Riverdale City Band, the Ogden Concert Band and the Clearfield Community Band.
Audience members are invited to bring chairs and blankets for seating on the lawn.
For more information, visit www.northogdencity.com/residents/community-page/community-band.