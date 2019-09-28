TREMONTON — You can get your hands on $1 bags and boxes of cereal next week during the 11th annual "Cereal Day for United Way" in Tremonton.
The annual fundraiser begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 1000 W. 320 North, Exhibit Building #3, Tremonton.
Post Consumer Brands will will sell approximately 17,000 bags and boxes of Post and Malt-O-Meal brand cereals for just $1 each, according to a press release. All proceeds from the sale will go to assist the United Way of Northern Utah in their efforts to better local communities.
The event is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Purchases will be limited to 50 items per person, and payment must be made in cash only. Shoppers also need to bring along their own containers to transport their purchased products from the fairgrounds.
Post Consumer Brands employs approximately 200 people at its cereal manufacturing facility in Tremonton.
AARP Utah honors Riverdale woman for community service
RIVERDALE — A Riverdale woman was honored Thursday for her outstanding volunteer efforts by AARP Utah.
Marie Nye was given the Andrus Award for Community Service during a ceremony at the University of Utah Guest House.
"Ms. Nye has spent decades of her life in volunteer service and leadership. As Chair of the Riverdale Senior Board, she is responsible for the entertainment that comes to the Riverdale Senior Center as well as their humanitarian and community outreach projects," AARP said in a news release. "Her work includes spearheading fundraising projects to fund these efforts, including a Fall Sale where her own handmade items are featured."
Nye is also a Driver Safety instructor for AARP and has taught classes for 17 years. She has also served as the coordinator in the area for the last eight years. She has served as the assistant state coordinator as well, traveling around the state to help teach classes.
"Her work with community outreach includes service projects for the local police force, fire department, and school staff, delivering 'thank you' bags and notes to these personnel to let them know how much their work is appreciated and respected," AARP said. "Marie has also volunteered for 20 years with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and among things has delivered blankets to local hospitals-handmade by her-to comfort newborns and others in need."
The Andrus Award for Community Services, named for AARP's founder Ethel Percy Andrus, is the highest volunteer recognition award given by AARP in the state.
North Ogden Farm Bureau agent qualifies for the Million Dollar Round Table
NORTH OGDEN — Troy D Delair, LUTCF, an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services in Ogden, recently earned membership in the 2019 Million Dollar Round Table.
Attaining MDRT membership is a distinguishing career milestone attained by those that have demonstrated exceptional professional knowledge, expertise and client service, according to a press release. The Round Table’s membership represents the top one percent of the world’s best life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide.
DeLair has been an agent with Farm Bureau Financial Services for 25 years. He resides in North Ogden with his family.
Layton Hills Mall is looking for local creatives and art lovers
LAYTON – Layton Hills Mall has partnered with Utah Arts Alliance, and Landmark Artist to bring Connect back to Davis County.
A free, pop-up exhibit will held from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the mall. The exhibit invites all mediums of visual artists to showcase their art and network with the public, according to a mall press release.
Attendees will be able to cast votes in various categories. Winners will receive gift cards from Layton Hills Mall retailers or restaurants, and a select few will have their work featured in the next Landmark Artist window display inside Layton Hills Mall.
“The community partnerships we have formed with local arts organizations have been so rewarding” said Danielle Bendinelli, Layton Hills Mall marketing director, in a press release. “From window displays showcasing work by local artists to veteran painted pianos and quarterly networking events, we’ve been able to provide some great opportunities for Utah creatives and added a nice pop of color to the center for shoppers to enjoy.”
Artists wanting to participate are encouraged to bring up to two pieces of ready-to-hang work.
Table easels are strongly encouraged.
This is event is free and open to the public. Children are required to be with an adult at all times. No food or drink will be allowed in the gallery area.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1152148764985207/.