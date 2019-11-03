OGDEN — The Northern Utah Business Symposium is back for its fourth year.
The half-day conference, which will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 8, at Weber State University, will feature four presenters and a hands-on, creative workshop centered on "marketing strategies such as public relations, digital marketing, product marketing, lead generation and brand development," according to a press release.
“We’re thrilled to have four industry experts share best practices and their experiences implementing marketing strategies. We’ve got a great line-up and I think this is a topic that can help business leaders across industries,' Chuck Leonhardt, president and CEO of the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce said in the release,
Presenters include:
- Amanda Covington, executive vice president of communications & government affairs at Larry H. Miller Group of Companies
- Winslow Young, director of marketing at Oz Marketing and Young Automotive Group
- Jenny Taylor, brand director at Solomon North America
- Phil Mickey, director of Marketing at MarketStar.
Brett Merrell, director of career services at the Goddard School of Business & Economics, will facilitate the hands-on workshop. Admission is $49 per person which includes breakfast, registration and parking.
To register, visit bit.ly/nubiz1119.
U.S. Postal Service offers tips to prevent injuries to mail carriers
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter on the way, the U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to help prevent its carriers from slipping, tripping and falling during the season.
In 2018, 112 Utah postal carriers were injured due to a slip, trip or fall, including 46 carriers in Salt Lake City alone, the USPS said in a release. Nationally, in 2018 an average of 51 postal carriers per day were injured during these types of incidents.
Property owners could be liable if a carrier falls because of unsafe conditions on their properties, USPS said. Costs include medical expenses and repayment of lost work hours, which can total thousands of dollars.
The postal service offered four tips to help prevent slips, trips and falls by mail carriers and others on private property not just in the winter, but year round:
- Inspect the path: Walk the path your carrier takes along your property to identify hazards. Replace doormats that roll up along the edges, and use rubber-backed mats to prevent them from sliding. Ensure there is adequate lighting along the walking path.
- Repair hazards: Cracks in steps and porches, loose railing, uneven sidewalk joints and loose bricks or blocks in the walkway can be caused by deterioration over time. If you are not able to make the repair, block off the area or add paint to an uneven surface to bring attention to it.
- Control slippery surfaces: Leaves, rain and ice can all pose serious fall hazards. Keep leaves off walking paths, use sand in paint for traction on porches, and clear the ice and snow from the path your carrier takes.
- Be informed: Expecting a package delivery on a Sunday? Postal officials urge residents and business owners to clear delivery paths of hazards throughout the weekend.
2020 Utah State Senate Visual Arts Competition now open for entries
SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah high schoolers can now submit entries to the 6th annual Utah State Senate Visual Arts Scholarship Competition.
Sponsored by utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams and the Utah State Senate, the competition is open to students in grades 9-12. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Nov. 8.
"In an effort to challenge Utah students to view the world in a unique and artistic way, the 2020 competition will not require students to create pieces based on a single specified theme. Instead, students are encouraged to create a visual representation of an aspect of Utah they find meaningful and inspirational," a press release said.
Twenty students will be awarded will scholarships to support their educational and professional goals, such as attending a university or vocational training. Scholarships are awarded in amounts of $5,000, $3,000, $1,000 and $500 and will be deposited into students’ accounts through the Utah Educational Savings Plan, my529.
Student winners will be notified by letter from the Senate office. The public announcements of winners will take place during Arts Day on Feb. 12, 2020 at the Utah State Capitol. The top 20 entries will be on display at the Capitol from Feb. 12 to April 17, 2020.
To review competition guidelines and submit an entry, visit https://artseducationprogram-utahartsmuseums.submittable.com/submit.
Rocky Mountain Power asking customers to help Lend a Hand to those in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power customers can help help struggling families stay warm and safe this winter.
The company will match customer donations to the Salvation Army’s Lend a Hand program, which helps limited-income customers keep their power on and their homes warm, RMP said in a press release.
Starting in November, customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes a Lend a Hand contribution envelope. Those who pay their bills electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program
All contributions will be matched with $2 for each $1 donated to the program. Last year, Rocky Mountain Power donations helped over 1,100 households in need throughout Utah.
“We appreciate our customers’ generous support for this great program,” said George Humbert, Rocky Mountain Power director of regional business management, in the release. “These donations are helping the elderly, disabled individuals and struggling families in our community.”
The program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Rocky Mountain Power and customers can call 1-888-221-7070 to enroll and/or request a contribution envelope.
All donations are forwarded directly to the Salvation Army, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need.
Customers who need bill assistance themselves can call Rocky Mountain Power representatives at 1-888-221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to other agencies that may assist them.