Farmington holiday light ceremony to honor pediatric cancer victims
FARMINGTON — A neighborhood in Farmington will have a holiday light display to honor and remember pediatric cancer victims.
The Elora’s Lights holiday display goes live at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Heritage Park, 1591 N. 1075 West in Farmington.
The display began in 2017, after 18-month-old Elora Horsley lost a battle with cancer. Neighbors set up a light display with 50 inflatables and light strands in the entrance of the park.
“We created Elora’s Lights to bring comfort and healing for the Horsley family,” said Chris Miller, one of the event organizers, in a release.
The light display now fills the whole of Heritage Park with more than 150 inflatables, thousands of lights, and a “Tree of Hope” which is lit up to honor and remember all children who have battled cancer.
In connection with the lighting display Monday night, family night fundraiser with holiday related carnival games, food booths, pictures with Santa, and a silent auction will also take place. All proceeds will go to support pediatric cancer.
Utah wins award to improve health care access for rural veterans
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah was one of three states to win an award which is designed to improve health care access for veterans who live in rural areas.
The Utah Department of Health Office of Primary Care and Rural Health was recently awarded the Rural Veterans Health Access Program from the Health Resources and Service Administration and will receive $900,000 over a three year period. A Rural Veteran Coalition has been established to bring together rural health care stakeholders and Veterans Administration officials to “create a network of resources and trainings to bridge the gap between local health care organizations and the VA,” according to a press release.
Utah is home to nearly 130,000 veterans and more than 33,000 of them live in Utah’s rural counties.
“I believe Utah has a duty to provide better health care service for our state’s veterans,” said Matt McCullough, director of the OPCRH.
The OPCRH will be offering two sub-grants each year for $25,000 for communities to help increase access to care for veterans living in their community. For more information, please visit: https://ruralhealth.health.utah.gov/rural-veterans-health-access-program-rvhap/.
Reed Richards , Weber County leader, honored as 21st Century Pioneer
OGDEN — A Weber County government, community, and church leader was honored by the local chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers as a 21st Century Pioneer this month.
Reed M. Richards, the former Weber County Attorney and Chief Deputy State Attorney General, was honored at the Sons of Utah Pioneers Nov. 11 meeting for his “lengthy dedication and service to his community, church, and the State of Utah,” according to a press release.
“This acknowledgement of his ‘Pioneering Spirit’ in all of these areas attests to his profound influence for good wherever he has served,” said Jeff Booth, president of the Ogden Pioneer Chapter, in the release. “Reed represents the ‘Pioneering Spirit’ that was so evident in our pioneering ancestors who settled these valleys that we call home. He truly is a 21st Century Pioneer.”
During his legal career in the Ogden and Weber County area, Reed helped develop of several initiatives and programs, including the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force, a forensic unit to handle crime scene analysis throughout Weber County, organizing a Children’s Justice Center, and more.
He’s also been an active in promoting recreation, arts, museums and parks through the R.A.M.P. tax fund and volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for seven years.