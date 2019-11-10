Free screening of Native American film ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’
KAYSVILLE — Kaysville will host a free showing of an independent, Native American film Sunday night.
The Davis Art Council will present “Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” a 110-minute film, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Kaysville Theater, 21 Main Street, as part of Native Heritage Month.
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” is based on the award-winning novel by author Kent Nerburn. The film is about a white author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life in the sparse lands of the Dakotas by a 95-year-old Lakota elder and his side-kick.
“’Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ takes audiences on a deeply moving road trip through contemporary and historical Lakota life and culture,” a press release from InYo Entertainment Film Distribution. “Its humor is wry and pulls no punches, introducing deep characters and poignant vignettes that challenge the viewer to see the world a bit differently.”
Star Dave Bald Eagle was 95 years old during the time of filming and died at age 97 before the film was released.
The film was self-distributed and has had a longer theatrical run than any other U.S. film released in the past decade, according to the release. It has become the most successful non-Hollywood Native American film in years.
Ogden Clinic opens new location inside Layton hospital
LAYTON — A new clinic is now open in Layton.
Ogden Clinic has partnered with Intermountain Layton Hospital to open a new clinic inside the hospital, located at 201 W. Layton Parkway, 4th Floor, Suite C in Layton.
The location provides comprehensive gastroenterology, gynecology, obstetrics and urology services under the care of Ogden Clinic | Specialty Center at Layton Hospital’s seven physicians and three advanced practice providers, according to a press release.
“Daniel Ferguson, OB/GYN, has recently joined Ogden Clinic and will be practicing at our new Layton location full-time,” said Ogden Clinic CEO Kevin Porter, in the release. “Audrey Roberts, OB/GYN, will also be practicing there full-time after having practiced at Ogden Clinic’s McKay-Dee Hospital Women’s Center for the past several years.”
Ogden Clinic now has 21 locations offering 24 specialties throughout northern Utah.
“Ogden Clinic’s focus is to provide the best, most specialized, comprehensive care in northern Utah,” Dr. Audrey Roberts said in the release. “I’m thrilled to be able to play a central role in developing this new Layton location to help us provide a greater depth and breadth of services to families across Davis County.”
Utah Manufacturers Association awards 2 Ogden companies
OGDEN — Two Ogden companies have been named 2019 Utah Manufacturers of the Year by the Utah Manufacturers Assocation.
The awards were given out on Nov. 2 at the 114th annual banquet for the Utah Manufacturers Association.
Petersen Incorporated, a manufactures everything from roller coaster towers and mining equipment to gloveboxes, was honored for its outstanding performance in operational excellence, economic achievement, workplace safety, community/state involvement outreach, and fidelity to the principles of free enterprise, according to a press release.
Petersen Inc. also has a location in Potacello, Idaho.
Also at the banquet, Capstone Nutrition was awarded for the 2nd year in the row with the award. Capstone, located in the Business Depot of Ogden, is one of the one of the largest contract manufacturers of health and dietary supplements in the United States, according to a press release.
The UMA selected Capstone from among the most exceptional Utah manufacturers, who together produce more than $20 billion in economic output.
“Among a field of very qualified manufacturers, we are thrilled to be recognized once again as UMA’s pick for Manufacturer of the Year. This back-to-back award validates Capstone’s remarkable efforts in continuing to embrace our cultural values as a team, and being disciplined in our individual roles,” said Capstone CEO Jared Leishman.