Northern Wasatch Realtors donate more than 220k items of food, clothing
OGDEN — More than 224,000 items of foot and clothing were donated to The Lantern House in Ogden by the Northern Wasatch Realtors.
This is the eighth year of the Realtors’ Funds for Food program, which is a competition between brokerages to collect food and clothing for those in need.
In total, competitors delivered 224,430 food and clothing items to the Lantern House on Friday morning. A hot breakfast was also served.
Lantern House Executive Director Lauren Navidomskis said in a press release that the large donation will carry them through the next four months.
“This is unbelievable,” Navidomskis said. “The needs are critical as the homeless population continues to surge.”
The top three participants in the drive are given $8,500 in prize money, which will then be donated to the charity of their choice.
Robert Bolar, president of the realtor association, said in the release that the annual effort is a great example of collaboration for the better good.
“Even though we compete like crazy against each other in the market place, we unite our efforts for community improvement. Our board and membership loves this annual event,” Bolan said.
8th annual Warm Bodies, Warm Souls coat drive starts Monday
OGDEN – The eighth annual Warm Bodies, Warm Souls coat and winter clothing drive kicks off Monday and will benefit 13 charities who help people in need throughout the state.
The coat drive run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 15 and is sponsored by Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle Restaurants and Red Hanger.
“The cold weather came early this year, and many charities that serve people who are homeless or struggling to provide for their families, have issued requests for these warm clothing items,” Bank of Utah president Douglas L. DeFries said in a press release. “So, we’re trying to make it as convenient as possible to donate by offering 70 drop off locations between us.”
The public can drop off new or gently-used coats, hats, scarves, gloves and blankets and new underwear and socks for adults and children at any of Bank of Utah’s full-service bank branches and mortgage offices; Arctic Circle’s 33 restaurants from Tremonton to Spanish Fork and Red Hanger’s 22 locations along the Wasatch Front, the release said.
Bank of Utah is also accepting cash donations that can be earmarked for the participating charities.
Those who donate can get a coupon for a free double cheeseburger at Article Circle and a certificate for a free shirt cleaning at Red Hanger locations.
After the coat drive is closed to the season, the Bank of Utah will distribute donations to the following Northern Utah charities:
Joyce Hansen Hall Food Bank — Ogden
The Lantern House — Ogden
Cache Community Food Pantry — Logan
Tremonton Community Pantry — Tremonton
Family Support Center — Brigham City
Community Action Services and Food Bank — Provo
Bountiful Community Pantry — Bountiful
For more information on the coat drive and a list of drop off locations visit bankofutah.com/warm-bodies-warm-souls.
Hip & Humble opens fifth Utah location at Farmington Station
FARMINGTON — A women’s lifestyle boutique opened in Farmington this week.
Hip & Humble held a ribbon cutting Wednesday at its fifth store in Utah at Farmington’s Station Park retail complex.
“Hip & Humble is a renowned retailer in the state with its whimsical gifts, distinguished fashion and colorful home goods,” the store said in a news release.
The store will also have two locations in the new Salt Lake City International Airport.
“Davis County has been incredibly supportive of Hip & Humble over the past 12 years. Opening a new location in the area was an easy decision” said Sheridan Mordue, owner of Hip & Humble, in the release. “When Station Park approached us about the possibility of joining their team we knew whole heartedly to move forward.”
Northrop Grumman sponsors 19th annual STEM conference for girls
BRIGHAM CITY — Nearly 400 girls from grades sixth through ninth attended a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) conference sponsored by Northrop Gruman last week.
The 19th annual Expanding Your Horizons event was held on Nov. 9 at the Box Elder Middle School in Brigham City. EYH is a nationwide organization that seeks to inspire girls to recognize their potential, pursue opportunities in STEM careers, and show them their future is unlimited, Northrop said in a news release.
Jamie Kent, Box Elder Middle School’s principal, opened the conference with a keynote address to the students.
“This is an exciting time to be in a STEM field; there is so much to discover and create, but the world needs perspectives and ideas from both men and women,” Kent said in the release.
The workshops spanned a variety of fun, hands-on activities, including learning what it takes to be a doctor, rocket scientist, chemist, engineer, computer programmer and more.
More than 7,000 girls have attended the Northrop Grumman-sponsored conference in the last 19 years. Many have chosen to pursue college degrees in STEM, and some have even come back to EYH to serve as workshop presenters.
“This is an amazing event to help empower girls by showing them the variety of opportunities STEM can provide. Knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math only opens up more doors,” said Jessica Widrick, this year’s chairperson and principal structural engineer, propulsion systems, at Northrop Grumman.