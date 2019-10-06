OGDEN — Ogden's fire and police chiefs will be participating in a breast cancer awareness campaign and fundraiser throughout October this year.
Ogden City Police Chief Randy Watt and Ogden City Fire Chief Mike Mathieu will encourage community members to take action in the fight against breast cancer as Ogden City's 2019 Real Men Wear Pink candidates, according to a city press release.
Throughout the month of October, every firefighter and police officer will wear a special edition Pink Patch to spread the word and raise awareness. All residents will also be encouraged to wear pink as much as possible throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month, the city said.
In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, Watt and Mathieu will be raising funds through for the American Cancer Society to help save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support, the release said.
Each chief aims to raise $2,500 for the cause.
“I have personally been affected by cancer and I have watched it ravage friends and family,” Watt said. “I believe in supporting this cause in the hopes that we can find a cure and eradicate it from the lives of children, teens and adults, worldwide."
According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2018, 1,700 women in Utah will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and 280 will die from the disease. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.
Watt's fundraising page can be found at https://bit.ly/2pmeznP, while Mathieu's is at https://bit.ly/2oCayeU.
Dominion Energy requests gas rate increase
SALT LAKE CITY — Dominion Energy customers in Utah may see a slight increase in their bills beginning Oct. 1 if the state approves a rate increase.
Dominion Energy Utah has requested a $16.3 million increase in its Utah natural gas rates, according to a press release from the company. If the request is approved by the Public Service Commission, the typical residential customer’s monthly bill will increase by about 96 cents, or 1.84 percent.
At least twice yearly, Dominion Energy and the PSC use third-party forecasts of natural gas prices to estimate how much the utility’s rates should be adjusted to cover anticipated costs of buying natural gas for its customers, the company said. These costs are passed on to customers with no markup and have no impact on the utility's profits.
The "pass-through" adjustments simply enable the company to change rates to reflect changes in gas supply and other costs.
Utah Spine Care joins Ogden Clinic
OGDEN — A new partnership between Utah Spine Care and Ogden Clinic has blossomed.
Utah Spine Care was renamed Utah Spine Care | Ogden Clinic, effective Tuesday, Oct. 1. Under the agreement, the partnership will provide comprehensive neurosurgical and physical medicine and rehabilitation services under the care of Utah Spine Care | Ogden Clinic’s 10 physicians and eight advanced practice providers, according to a press release from Ogden Clinic.
“We are committed to providing holistic, comprehensive, personalized healthcare solutions – from the beginning to the end of a patient’s journey,” said Ogden Clinic CFO Jeff Davis in the release. “We’re thrilled to add Utah Spine Care to our existing Ogden Clinic family to help us provide a greater depth and breadth of healthcare services to the northern Utah community.”
Ogden Clinic now has 21 locations offering 24 specialties throughout Northern Utah.
Utah Spine Care | Ogden Clinic will continue to see patients at their current locations at 1916 N. 700 West in Layton and inside McKay-Dee Hospital at 4403 Harrison Blvd, Suite 1875 in Ogden. Its hours of operation and medical services will also remain the same.
State engineer, director of the Utah Division of Water Rights announces retirement
SALT LAKE CITY – Kent L. Jones the current state engineer and director of the Utah Division of Water Rights, has announced that he will retire from public service Nov. 16. Jones has spent almost 39 years with the division.
The governor appoints and the Utah Legislature approves the position of state engineer. Efforts are underway to identify and consider potential candidates, according to a press release.
Jones began his career with the division in 1981. While with the division, he has served in various roles, including assistant regional engineer for Utah Lake/Jordan River, regional engineer for the Weber River and West Desert, directing engineer for appropriations and title, and many more.
Jones was initially appointed state engineer by Gov. Jon Huntsman in 2009, and then reappointed to two additional four-year terms by Gov. Gary R. Herbert.
“I appreciate Kent’s commitment and years of dedication and service to the state of Utah,” Herbert said in the release. “His leadership has played a vital role in the state’s ability to solve complex water challenges, and our ability to administer the appropriation and distribution of Utah’s water.”
As state engineer, Jones has represented the state and division through 11 legislative sessions and has been involved in a significant number of water right bills and adopted legislation. He has served as a technical advisor to the Utah Water Task Force and on the governor’s water strategy team.