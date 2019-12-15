OGDEN — The Internal Revenue Service is looking to fill more than 1,900 positions in Ogden for the upcoming tax season.
Full-time positions are for 40 hours weekly. Seasonal employees work 40 hours weekly and are scheduled to work between five to 10 months depending on the position and will have the option to return year after year. Part-time positions are from 16-32 hours weekly and may include weekends.
Temporary employees can work from a few weeks to a few months in a year.
The first step to apply for an IRS job is creating a profile at usajobs.gov. Then visit the IRS page on USAJOBS at www.jobs.irs.gov/USAJOBS and look for the job announcement number.
The IRS in Ogden has positions for:
- Tax Examining Technicians provide assistance to taxpayer questions and research tax data.
- Data Transcribers (Data Entry Clerks) review documents and route correspondence for processing. They interpret taxpayer's intent from available data and complete the document in the required format, prepare documents for scanning and perform original entry and/or data validation functions. Clerks maintain records, handle incoming and outgoing mail, maintain tracking records and logs, locate and file records and other clerical duties.
- Remittance Perfection Technicians initiate and perform detailed research, secure missing information and determine correct application of payments.
- Computer Operator monitor and maintain the continuity of equipment operations and processing workflow on large-scale computer systems.
- Mail Processing Equipment Operators monitor, operate, and adjust various types of equipment or machines.
Applicants with questions can contact the IRS Recruitment team at 801-620-4562 (4JOB) or send an email to WI.ogden.recruitment@irs.gov.
The IRS is an equal opportunity employer and applicants must be a US citizen. All employees must pass an FBI fingerprint check and tax compliance verification as well as meet basic qualification requirements for education and/or experience.
Davis, Weber counties named 2020 ‘Great American Defense Community’
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Together, Davis and Weber counties, Utah, are one of five communities across the country named to the 2020 Class of Great American Defense Communities, according to the Association of Defense Communities.
“The strength of our military starts at home, in America’s defense communities,” said ADC President Joe Driskill in a press release. “We are proud to recognize Davis and Weber counties as a community that goes above and beyond to support Hill Air Force Base. We are excited to share their story.”
The communities recognized by the Great American Defense Communities program demonstrate exemplary work in improving the quality of life of military personnel and their families through programs, initiatives and partnerships in their regions, the release said.
“We are extremely pleased to be selected as a 2020 Great American Defense Community,” said Tage Flint, president of the Utah Defense Alliance. “The whole community works tirelessly to improve the quality of life and mission effectiveness for over 20,000 military professionals, civilians, and family members who make up Hill’s military family.”
The Great American Defense Communities program, now in its fifth year, was established to recognize the role that communities and regions with active installations in the U.S. play in supporting service members and military families. Communities are chosen through a competitive nomination process based on community building and integration, support and collaboration, and educational and employment opportunities, and family support.
Director of Utah Division of Water Resources announces retirement, new director appointed
SALT LAKE CITY — After serving as director of the Utah Division of Water Resources for the past six years, Eric Millis will retire from public service Monday, Dec. 16.
Millis has spent nearly 32 years with the division working on a variety of projects that support the division’s mission to “plan, conserve, develop and protect Utah’s water resources.”
“We appreciate Eric’s years of service to the state. He is widely recognized both within the state and among our neighboring states as an expert on the Colorado River, which is a critical resource that provides water to about 40 million people in seven Western states,” Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed said in a news release. “His leadership and friendship will be missed.”
Steed has appointed Todd Adams as the new division director. Adams has been serving as the division’s deputy director since 2013. He joined Water Resources in 1990 and holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from Utah State University.
“We’re not just losing the director of the division,” Adams said. “We’re losing a part of our division family. He’s been a true friend, mentor and leader to all of us. I look forward to building on the good things Eric has put in place and working with our great staff.”
Millis’s water expertise has proved valuable to the long-term planning for Utah’s water needs as he has provided input to the Legislature, the Governor’s Drought Response team and while serving as a member of the Governor’s Water Strategy Team and the Executive Water Finance Board, the release said. He also served as Utah’s interstate streams commissioner, where he acted as the Governor’s representative on Bear River and Colorado River matters.
Early in his career, Millis spent many hours traveling around the state assisting with water development projects.
“Some of my favorite memories include sitting around a kitchen table and learning about the water challenges people were experiencing and then working together to find a solution,” Millis said. “These past 32 years have flown by. I’ve been honored to work with great people doing work that is important and satisfying.”
Millis was appointed division director by former DNR Executive Director Mike Styler and approved by Gov. Gary Herbert in 2013.
Dominion Products and Services relaunches repair service program for Utah homeowners
SALT LAKE CITY — Dominion Products and Services, Inc., an affiliate of Dominion Energy, announced the relaunch of its optional repair service program for Utah homeowners. The program, offered in partnership with HomeServe USA, is available to customers of Dominion Energy Utah to help with wear and tear repairs on a variety of critical household systems.
“When this home repair program was first launched in Utah last year, over 9,300 homeowners signed up for one or more of the service plans, demonstrating consumer interest and value in the service,” said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe USA, in a press release. “We’re pleased to make this successful program available once again to homeowners here in Utah.”
The home repair program available to Dominion Energy Utah customers provides access to a number of home repair service plans, including to cover repairs to gas fuel lines, electric wiring, interior and exterior plumbing, water heaters, and heating and cooling systems. The plans range in price from $5.49 to $13.99 a month, and may be billed conveniently on the Dominion Energy Utah gas bill.
“Our service plans not only cover the cost of the repair; they also provide homeowners with reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job,” Kitzie said.
More information about the service program is available by visiting www.DECustomerHomeRepair.com, or by calling HomeServe toll-free 1-833-808-6703.