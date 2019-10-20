OGDEN – Ogden's Christmas Village is looking for entertainers to fill its performance schedule this year.
The annual holiday tradition kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 30. This year's theme is "Are You Yeti for Christmas?"
The Ogden Amphitheater will have entertainers on stage on select days while Christmas Village is open. Performances can range in genre and group size, but they must be largely based in holiday themes, according to an Ogden City press release.
School choirs and other performing groups are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from Dec. 3-19 on the amphitheater stage. Time slows are 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Groups must perform in 30-minute increments. Schedule times are first come, first serve.
The amphitheater will provide PA/mics, aux input, keyboard and choir risers (when requested) and stage décor, the release said. Each group should prepare to perform in freezing temperatures and in the snow.
If you would like to perform or know of a group who would like to be part of the holiday tradition, send an email to amphitheater@ogdencity.com for time slot inquiries. Please include three available dates/times.
State of Utah's Complete Count Committee opens census grant applications
SALT LAKE CITY – Up to $500,000 in grants will be available to entities seeking to help achieve an accurate count in hard-to-reach areas and populations during the 2020 Census.
The funding for these grants is supported by appropriations made by the Utah Legislature, according to a press release from the State of Utah’s Complete Count Committee. The grants will be made available through a competitive and panel-reviewed process.
- Examples of possible projects could include, but are not limited to:
- Local nonprofit and community-based group census trainings
- Targeted awareness campaigns
- Education materials
- Outreach activities in diverse communities
- Direct support with questionnaire assistance
- Communications support such as internet access, language translation, and other accessibility accommodations
- Workshops and informal gatherings to address census-related concerns and questions
- Training with nonprofits on effective outreach tactics and methods for identifying and engaging historically undercounted communities
- Outreach efforts and messaging during non-response follow-up phase
Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, schools, arts and cultural organizations, museums, libraries, local governments, and other organizations with an IRS W9 number, and/or tribes, community groups fiscally sponsored by IRS W9 numbered organizations, organizations and coalitions working in the identified historically undercounted communities and geographies.
Grant applications are due Nov.8, 2019. Grantees will have between Nov. 24, 2019, and June 30, 2020 to complete their project.
All applications must be created and submitted online through the grants portal at uamgrants.utah.gov. More information can also be found at the official Utah Complete Count Committee Website at https://gomb.utah.gov/census-2020-state-complete-count-committee/.
'The Evolution of a Picture Book: From Idea to Reality' at the Brigham City Library
BRIGHAM CITY – Author Janet Sumner Johnson will make an appearance at the Brigham City Library Tuesday as part of the Utah Humanities Book Festival.
Johnson is the author of “The Last Great Adventure of the PB&J Society” and “Help Wanted: Must Love Books." She will be making a presentation called "The Evolution of a Picture Books: From Idea to Reality" about the behind-the-scenes workings of creating a picture book. The presentation will go through the beginning steps of getting an idea, going through the submission process, working with an editor and illustrator.
The presentation begins at 7 p.m. at the library at 26 E. Forest Street.
A book signing will follow this event, and books will be available to purchase.
For more information please call 435-723-5850 or visit bcpl.lib.ut.us/bookfestival.html.