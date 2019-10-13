OGDEN — A public forum about the opioid crisis will be held Tuesday at the Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership. A community meal will also be held as part of the event.
OWCAP, partnering with the Northern Utah Coalition and OgdenCAN, will host the forum from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 3159 Grant Ave. in Ogden. The theme of the event is "Combating Childhood & Adolescent Opiate Drug Addiction: Investing in Our Community’s Future."
The focal point of the forum will be the showing of a documentary called “Out of Reach," which was created by a teen filmmaker working with Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, according to a press release. The documentary is about 25 minutes long.
In 2018, more than 72,000 Americans overdosed on opioid addiction and abuse, according to the press release.. The fastest-growing segment of opioid abuse, addiction, and overdose is happening in the 12-25 age segment.
In the state of Utah, over four Utahns die every week from an opioid overdose. The city of Ogden has the second highest opioid overdose deaths in the state of Utah at 39 per 100,000, the press release said.
"These are statistics the community of Ogden/Weber Community must address and turn around through a collaborative effort," the release said.
The event is free to the general public and food and beverages will be served.
WSU Debate to discuss immigration and human rights
OGDEN – The public is invited to hear Weber State University’s debate team present both sides of the issue of immigration and human rights on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
“Immigration and human rights is a widely debated topic amongst our students, our politicians and our community members,” said Ryan Wash, Weber State Debate coach, in a press release. “This event is an opportunity to shed some light on current opinions regarding immigration and human rights, as well as to provide some solutions within our own communities.”
The debate begins at 7 p.m. in Elizabeth Hall Room 229.
The event is part of the team’s public debate initiative, which strives to create a platform for community members to hear thoroughly researched information and opinions on topics that are relevant to current issues, the release said.
Established in 1922, Weber State Debate is the oldest competitive team at Weber State University. The team specializes in academic policy debate and regularly ranks in the top 25 programs in the nation.
Rocky Mountain Power offers fall safety tips in preparing for winter
Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers that fall outdoor projects can be hazardous if you don’t put safety first.
“People often assume they know enough about electricity to keep themselves safe. However, accidents happen all of the time,” said Tom Davis, Rocky Mountain Power safety director, in a press release. “Being alert and aware can keep you, your family and your home out of danger.”
RMP says you can put safety on your fall clean-up list by following these tips to keep you and your family out of harm’s way:
- Treat all electric lines with caution. Even low-voltage lines and extension cords can be dangerous.
- Use only wooden and fiberglass ladders. Metal ladders conduct electricity.
- Inspect electric cords for fraying or broken plugs. Do not use cords or tools that are damaged.
- Never use electrical equipment or tools near a pool or other wet areas. Additionally, make sure outlets are equipped with a ground fault circuit interrupter, designed to automatically disconnect if the tool comes into contact with water.
- Be aware and steer clear of overhead electrical wires when installing, removing, cleaning or repairing gutters.
- Have help when installing or adjusting a satellite dish or antenna. Make sure you’re working at least 10 feet away from overhead power lines.
- Use caution when trimming trees. If power lines run through or near the tree, do not attempt to trim it. Instead, call Rocky Mountain Power at 888-221-7070.
Underground power lines are just as dangerous as overhead ones. If your project involves digging, make sure the locations of underground power lines are marked. Call 811 to have underground utilities located and marked for free.
For more safety tips or to order free Rocky Mountain Power safety materials, visit http://rockymountainpower.net/safety.
Upcoming USU writers' workshop to focus on autobiography, biography writing
LOGAN — Writers interested in recording their own stories or those of their ancestors can learn from experts in the field at the upcoming Utah State University Writers’ Workshop for Autobiography and Biography.
The daylong seminar, sponsored by USU’s Mountain West Center for Regional Studies, will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, in the main branch of the Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South. The workshop has a $50 registration fee, which covers food and workshop materials. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged, USU said in a press release.
Professional biographers, memoirists and a professional genealogist will lead workshop sessions, designed for novice and seasoned biographers, as well as writers of memoir and family histories, said Evelyn Funda, director of the Mountain West Center.
“We want writers to walk away with tips for their own use,” she said in the release.
Patrick Mason, the USU Leonard J. Arrington Endowed Chair of Mormon History and Culture, will deliver the lunchtime keynote address on representing religious experience in biographies that are aimed at a general audience.
Attendees will be able to choose from two workshops in the morning and two in the afternoon.
Presenters are all university faculty who have published in this genre. In addition to Mason, they are:
- Evelyn Funda and Jennifer Sinor, English professors at USU
- Amy Harris, history professor at Brigham Young University
- Erin A. Thomas, adjunct professor at Weber State University and the LDS Business College.
For more information and to register for the workshop, visit the Mountain West Center website at https://mountainwest.usu.edu.
Northern Utah high schools place in annual Utah Shakespeare Festival competition
CEDAR CITY — Several Northern Utah high schools and students placed in the 43rd annual Shakespeare Competition, which was held from Oct. 3-5 in Cedar City.
Hosted by the Utah Shakespeare Festival and SUU, awards and scholarships were given to drama, dance and music students across the state. Judges consisted of arts professionals with strong literary and performance backgrounds, who came from across the country.
“There really is nothing like the Shakespeare Competition,” said Michael Bahr, education director for the festival, in a press release. “For over 40 years the competition has provided young people an outlet to share their passion and excitement for the arts, while also cultivating the future generation of arts professionals.”
The competition was divided into six divisions. These Northern Utah students and schools place in the following competitions:
Acting Category
Westminster Division
- Sweepstakes 2nd Place: DaVinci Academy of Science and Arts, Ogden
- Ensemble 2nd Place: DaVinci Academy of Science and Arts, Ogden
- Ensemble 3rd Place: St. Joseph Catholic High School, Ogden
- Duo/Trio Scenes 2nd Place: Olivia Chieppa, Josh Wandrey, Delaney Wille, St.
- Joseph Catholic High School, Ogden
- Monologue 1st Place: Emma Rosenlund, DaVinci Academy of Science and Arts, Ogden
- Monologue 2nd Place: Gabriel Armstrong, DaVinci Academy of Science and Arts, Ogden
- Larry Lott Acting Award: Emma Rosenlund, DaVinci Academy of Science and Arts, Ogden
Essex Division
- Sweepstakes 3rd Place: Sweet Harmony Performing Arts, Kaysville, Utah
Tech Portfolio winner
Westminster Division
- Rachel Love, DaVinci Academy of Science and Arts, Ogden