OGDEN — Volunteers are needed for Ogden's annual Holiday Electric Light Parade.
The annual parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, and more than 100 volunteers will be needed to "make this magical night a great success," Ogden City said in a press release. Children under 15 cannot volunteer, but can accompany an adult as a "helper."
Volunteers are needed for to keep spectators on the sidewalk and out of the street, or to walk with a float.
Volunteers must show up at 3 p.m. to check in at the Ogden Amphitheater and plan to stay until 6:30 p.m. They need to be able to stand for long periods of time, walk multiple city blocks and be able to walk/stand in cold weather conditions.
Volunteer will then take their posts on the street or with a float between 3:30 and 4 p.m. The Santa Run starts at 4:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
You can register at https://ogdencityevents.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=32623.
North Ogden teen named Distinguished Young Woman of Utah
DRAPER — A North Ogden teen was recently named the Distinguished Young Woman of Utah and will go on to compete at the national level.
Shannon Huntsman was awarded $7,750 in cash scholarships during the statewide scholarship program for high school girls, which was held Oct. 19 at Juan Diego High School in Draper.
Huntsman was one of 22 high school senior girls who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Utah for 2020. Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.
Throughout the next year, Huntsman will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self,” according to a press release.
Hunstman is the daughter of Steven and Janeal and is a senior at Weber High School in North Ogden.
The 63rd National Finals will take place June 25, 26 and 27, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama. Huntsman will travel to Mobile, along with 50 other representatives from across the country, to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020.
Logan hospital earns state honor for breastfeeding policies
LOGAN — Intermountain Healthcare Logan Regional Hospital has been named a "5-Star Breastfeeding Friendly Hospital" by the Utah Department of Health.
While nearly two dozen hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state participate in strategies to encourage breastfeeding for new moms and babies, Logan Regional Hospital is the first facility to complete all 10 steps of the Stepping Up for Utah Babies program, according to a press release. The program was developed by the UDOH in response to a finding that many hospitals struggled with breastfeeding support for new moms.
“We are excited to award this designation to Logan Regional Hospital,” said Nickee Palacios with the UDOH said in the release. “Hospital staff and administration have taken great strides to help promote and encourage breastfeeding in their facility. Specifically, hospital policy now directs staff to place healthy newborns skin-to-skin with their mothers immediately after birth, encourages moms and babies to stay in the same room for 24-hours a day, and limits the use of pacifiers while in the hospital.”
Margo Christensen, a registered nurse at Logan Regional Hospital, said the hospital has been working the last five years to became to first facility in Utah to achieve the 5-star rating.
“We are so proud of the dedication and many hours of hard work by our wonderful staff. As a result, we’ve been able to deliver patient-centered care, improve patient satisfaction, elevate the reputation and standards of our facility, and improve the health outcomes of mothers and babies," Christensen said in the release.
Author Jennifer Nielsen to speak at the Brigham City Library
BRIGHAM CITY — Young Adult author Jennifer Nielsen will speak at the Brigham City Library on Monday.
Nielsen is the author of "Words on Fire" and "The Traitor's Game." Her talk, called "The Power of Words," will begin at 7 p.m. at the library located at 26 E. Forest Street.
A book signing will follow this event, and books will be available to purchase through the Friends of the Brigham City Library. Cash or check only please.
This event is part of the Utah Humanities Book Festival. For more information please call 435-723-5850 or visit our bcpl.lib.ut.us/bookfestival.html.
Governor names new adjutant general of Utah National Guard
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will soon have a new adjutant general of its National Guard.
Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley will serve as the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, Gov. Gary Herbert announced Monday. Turley will replace current the current commander Maj. Gen. Jeff Burton, who is set to retire on Nov. 7.
Turley, a West Jordan resident, enlisted as a United States Marine in 1985 and was commissioned a U.S. Army Engineer Officer in 1997 after graduating from Army Officer Candidate School. His most recent assignment was commander fo the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.
In a statement, Herbert praised Turley as an accomplished and principled leader with 34 years of experience in service.
“Brig. Gen. Michael Turley’s years of service have prepared him well to lead the Utah National Guard,” Herbert said in the release. “I am so grateful to Maj. Gen. Jeff Burton for his service and leadership. He has served our state with great honor, and we will miss him.”
Turley said it was an honor and "humbling" to be selected for the position.
“I feel a great sense of responsibility for the Utah National Guard. As humbling as it is to accept this position, I am also excited for the future of the Utah National Guard and to work with these Soldiers and Airmen who consistently perform above expectations," Turley said in the release.
Burton has served as adjutant general since September 2012. The adjutant general is the commanding general of the Utah National Guard and is appointed by the governor who is the Utah National Guard’s commander in chief.
Burton’s retirement will immediately follow the change-of-command ceremony on Nov. 7. Additional information on the change of command and retirement will be forthcoming.
“My service in uniform has been the absolute joy of my life,” Burton said. “It’s been the greatest thing I’ve ever done. It’s painful to leave, but I think we know instinctively when it’s time to go, and so for me that time is now. I go with a lot of sadness in my heart leaving the people of the Utah National Guard. I think it’s the people that I’ll miss the most.”