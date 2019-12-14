OGDEN — As children left Ben Lomond Saturday afternoon, they had smiles on their faces — along with kitty whiskers or super hero face paint.
These children were participants in Community Christmas, an annual event sponsored by Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership (OWCAP) that provides gifts and other necessities for families in need in Weber and Davis counties.
Children participated in activities during a carnival, like face painting, in the Ben Lomond commons area, while their parents shopped for them on the second floor, selecting from a host of donated items.
"I'm eternally grateful to our donors ... and our volunteers who make this event possibility," said Bonnie Randall said, a resident of Layton who volunteers to organize the event each year.
"It's really, truly a community-driven event with no grants and no government funding," Randall continued. " ... It's all coming from local business and ... neighbor helping neighbor, and I think that's what makes this event so special."
Randall said many businesses and other donors support the event because it helps local kids and families, and they know that all of their money goes toward gifts and other necessities — none of the money goes toward salaries.
Community Christmas is a large-scale endeavor, which is quickly apparent in the long line of parents waiting to shop for their children.
The line filled the stairs and continued through the Ben Lomond commons area early Saturday afternoon after just a little more than three hours.
Organizers' goal this year was to provide each child or teen with three toys or other gifts and a complete winter outfit, including shoes, gloves and a hat, as well as socks and underwear.
Last year, only about a quarter of children served got socks and underwear, Randall said, and the gloves and hats went fast, so organizers this year focused on acquiring donations of these items or purchasing them with donated funds.
The effort was a success. As of Saturday afternoon, every child was able to get at least one package of socks and one package of underwear, Randall said, though organizers were hoping to provide two.
A donation of $10,000 in late November made by Lifetime Fitness was key in reaching this goal — but the order that Randall placed using the money almost didn't arrive in time. She had to find another vendor at the last minute when the first company she ordered from told her their shipment wouldn't get there before the event.
Even with this last-minute change, the shipment arrived Friday, just in time for the event.
"Talk about a Christmas miracle," Randall. "We didn't have inclement weather hold it up ... it just managed to make it here on time."
This year, Community Christmas likely served about 2,300 children and 700 families, though event organizers didn't have precise final numbers Saturday afternoon, Randall said.
This is about the same number of people the event served last year — because the event is functioning at its capacity in terms of space, volunteers and the time of the organizers and volunteers.
Carla Gratton, an employee of OWCAP, represented OWCAP at the event's resource fair, sharing information about OWCAP's employment resources, Head Start program and food pantry, among other supports.
She said she and her fiancé also participated in the event, shopping for their six children.
Gratton and her fiancé have a blended family. She has three sons, and her fiancé has three daughters. Their children will be spending the Christmas with their other parents this year, so the family is celebrating the holiday this weekend.
Gratton thinks that her family will benefit most from the experience of the event as a whole, rather than any one item or gift.
"If anything, the entire experience has added to this weekend that we want to have with our family and our kids," Gratton said. "... It's just the memories that it builds. They get to talk about that time they went to that carnival, and they got a bike ... and we saw Santa, so it's truly just the memory of it all, looking back on it."