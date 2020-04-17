OGDEN — Thanks to a large community effort driven by a desire to preserve the memory of one woman, Ogden’s Keystone Recovery Center has been given new life.
In October 2017, the center began providing transitional housing for men recovering from drug and alcohol addictions. Launched by Scott Hoffman, Jim Morgan and Dallas Konecy, the center is housed inside an east 30th Street building that was erected in 1947.
Most recently home to a pair of businesses, the facility was in need of some serious upgrades when the men purchased it three years ago. The space was quickly remodeled to include new kitchen and dining facilities, office space and a room for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. The second floor holds transitional apartments. While those early renovations allowed the place to function, the site still wasn’t ideal, said Hoffman.
“We were doing the best we could,” he said. “But it still wasn’t anywhere near what it needed to be. And we had to take care of a lot of things to meet Ogden City code requirements.”
So in 2018, the group began working on a plan to remodel the building’s basement, which would increase the center’s capacity from nine to 14 residents. Other planned improvements at the site included a new asphalt parking lot, new curb and gutter, new sidewalks, new basement windows, a 12-inch storm drain, indoor sprinklers for fire prevention, and new landscaping.
“Well, (earlier this year), we finally finished,” said Hoffman. “We kind of feel like this is the final chapter and the building is where we want it to be.”
The latest remodel, Hoffman said, wouldn’t have been possible without the help of “dozens” of members of the greater Ogden community. Donors forked over cash and construction companies donated services for free or significantly reduced costs.
Hoffman said the effort was, in large part, spearheaded by Ron Hadley, who worked for decades at Staker Parson, the Ogden-based concrete and asphalt company. Motivated by the memory of his daughter, Melissa, Hadley began reaching out to his friends in the local construction industry. Melissa Hadley died Jan. 14, 2018, after a prolonged struggle with alcoholism.
“He’s been the biggest factor in us pulling this off,” Hoffman said.
Hadley said he didn’t want to mention the names of friends who donated to the project — for one, because there were so many he feared leaving someone out, and secondly, several wanted to donate without any publicity.
“Melissa was the reason I dove into this with both feet,” Hadley said. “And it just made it special because we had all these people willing to come forward to help, and they’d all say, ‘We’re doing this for your daughter.’”
A monument for Melissa now sits near the entrance of the center.
“Keystone is such a great place for these guys who are down and out,” Hadley said. “And it’s just neat that it’s a place for men, but my daughter is memorialized there.”
Men living at the center get their own beds, a nightstand and a dresser, and share a kitchenette and bathroom. The main floor includes a shared living room and large kitchen. Hoffman said the center’s mission is to offer a stable environment while men strive to recover from alcoholism and addiction and look for a more permanent living arrangement. Residents can stay at the house for six months and also receive peer support classes and employment assistance.
To qualify, residents must pass a drug test, be drug and alcohol free for at least 30 days and fund their first two weeks of housing. The facility charges residents $100 per week.
Hoffman said the ongoing opioid crisis has made transitional housing beds hard to come by in recent years.
According to the latest available data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 466 opioid-related overdose deaths in Utah in 2016. Utah’s rate of 16.4 deaths per 100,000 people was more than the national rate of 13.3 deaths per 100,000 people. The NIDA says Utah providers wrote 2.2 million prescriptions for opioid pain relievers in 2015. A 2016 substance abuse report from the Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental health said there were more than 11,000 adults who needed treatment for alcohol and/or drug abuse in Weber County, but the county only had capacity to treat just under 1,500.
“We’re trying to do our part to help,” Hoffman said. “As they say, ‘It takes a village.’ We’ve definitely had that kind of help here.”