OGDEN — After more than two years of planning and preparation, construction on what will be the centerpiece of Ogden City's burgeoning downtown creative district has begun.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the Dumke Arts Plaza, a new public gathering place that will be located at 445 25th St., immediately east of the historic Bigelow Hotel. Those involved in the $8.3 million endeavor say the plaza is envisioned to function as a gateway between the downtown and the east-central neighborhood of Ogden and serve as one of the main attractions of the city's Nine Rails Creative District.
Part of a larger initiative called the Adams Community Reinvestment Area, the city’s goal with Nine Rails is to establish an epicenter for arts and culture in Ogden.
The plaza will include flexible open space to accommodate large-scale art installations, performances and other art-based activities; a ramp that leads to an elevated platform; a large LED screen; a water feature; and a “smart grid” — a system of poles that will provide lighting and power connections that would support different installations and performances. There’s also a plan for a large "gateway sculpture" that would span over 25th Street near the plaza site.
Several entities are involved with the project, from the city and Weber State University, to Ogden Contemporary Arts and Weber County R.A.M.P. The Massachusetts-based firm Sasaki is the design lead on the project, but local firms like Union Creative Agency and IO Landarch are also involved with the project. Hogan & Associates Construction, of Centerville, is the head contractor.
The Dr. Ezekiel R. and Edna Wattis Dumke Foundation, which the plaza is named after, donated $2.2 million to the project.
In short, the facility will integrate art into daily life around the city with arts events and installations curated by WSU, along with things like concerts and film screenings. Daily activities, like lunch offerings, will also be an integral part of the operation.
"It's an effort to build community, to improve a neighborhood, to drive new clients to old businesses and new ones, and to spark creativity among our citizens," said Cori Anderson, president of the OCA board. "To do it, we're using the most overlooked but innovative tool there is — and that's the arts. ... This represents a big next step for Ogden."
The plaza site was once home to the dilapidated, old Courtyard Inn Motel, which was purchased by the city in 2017 and later demolished. The motel was run-down and crime-ridden for several years before the city purchased it.
In December 2011, former Ogden Mayor Matthew Godfrey ordered the building closed after it was cited for multiple violations related to junk and debris, unlicensed vehicles, no smoke detectors and several other safety hazards inside the facility’s rooms. The motel was brought back into compliance in May 2012 and occupants were allowed back in, but problems persisted. According to council documents, the Ogden Police Department made 71 service calls to the motel between November 2016 and June 2017. The nature of the calls ranged from noise violations and drug use to thefts and assault.
Current Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the plaza will further transform the 25th Street area immediately east of Washington Boulevard. Creative spaces like The Monarch Building and The Argo House are already operating in the area and have jump-started the transformation Caldwell speaks of, but the arts plaza will fill in a significant and important piece of real estate between downtown and the other developments to the east, the mayor said. Caldwell described the plaza as a "shining beacon of where Ogden is heading."
"This really has been a collaborative effort from a whole bunch of different people," he said. "I think back just a handful of years ago when this was a problem property for us and the police were here all the time. ... When we do get to start gathering again, this is going to be a phenomenal space for that and we're very excited about it."
Sara Meess, division manager with Ogden City’s business development department, said construction on the plaza is expected to be finished by this fall.