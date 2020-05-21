KAYSVILLE — In response to the backlash to a planned concert that was meant as a protest of sorts to lingering COVID-19 restrictions, organizers will hold it in Tooele County instead.
News of the about face came Thursday morning, hours ahead of a planned Kaysville City Council meeting at which the concert was to be a focus of debate. The concert, sponsored by Utah Business Revival, is also the target of a proposed City Council proclamation disavowing support for the event.
"We're not going to stop," said Eric Moutsos, the leader of Utah Business Revival. Such events, he said, are "the most patriotic thing we can do right now."
Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt, also a GOP candidate in the 1st District U.S. House race, had backed the plans, arguing that the concert was a way for the public to assert its First Amendment right of assembly. She had also expressed accord with Utah Business Revival's message about promoting business, hit hard by coronavirus guidelines and also a focus of the group's efforts.
"The freedom to peaceably assemble is a bedrock principle that Utah was founded on. I will always stand up for your constitutional rights," Witt said in a statement Thursday sent from her congressional campaign email account.
Witt didn't mention the change of venue in her statement, but it seemed tinged with disappointment over the turn of events. She also sounded a cautionary message about overt government involvement and regulation.
"Let’s face it. If you have to wait until the government tells you it's safe to exercise your constitutional freedoms, you have no constitutional freedoms at all," she said. "This is a critical time for our nation. We need to safely reopen America. We have a choice to make — freedom or fear. I choose freedom.”
The event, featuring country singer Collin Raye, was to have been held May 30 at Barnes Park, a city-owned park in Kaysville. Per the change, the event, free and open to the public, will be held instead at the Amphitheater at Studio/Ranch, a privately owned 10,000-seat venue in Tooele County, according to Moutsos. There will also be space for as many as 300 businesses to set up booths.
The Kaysville City Council and many others had expressed opposition to the concert plans, worried such a large gathering could have caused an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Organizers didn't seek a city permit, said Councilman John Adams, and countering criticism that COVID-19 restrictions have lingered on too long, he noted that the guidelines are gradually being pulled back. Moreover, the vast majority of those sounding off in Kaysville had expressed opposition to the proposal.
Still, the opposition and backlash in Kaysville miffed Moutsos.
"It's super un-American," he said. "I think in future years, they're going to wish they were on the right side of things."
He had heard scuttlebutt that city officials planned to turn the Barnes Park sprinkler system on to scatter concertgoers had the event gone on in Kaysville. In response, he said, he hopes to have some sort of demonstration in the city.
"We're going to have a protest there and we're going to bring our swimsuits," he said. He doesn't know when it will be, but when it does occur, part of the activities will be listening to taped Collin Raye music.
In a statement, Moutsos suggested opposition by the Kaysville City Council meant members have "no concern for small business." His group, by contrast, "continues to stay committed to restoring your rights and helping Utah's small businesses survive."
There was no immediate word on whether the Kaysville City Council meeting plans would be adjusted in light of the concert's move.
This story will be updated.