Come Monday, the window of opportunity to search for toilet paper at Costco will be two hours shorter each weekday — but three hours per week longer for seniors and people with disabilities.
"As many of you have noticed, we’ve experienced a surge of business during this time," Costco President and CEO Craig Jelinek is quoted in a statement on the company's website. "As a result, we’ve taken steps to control the number of members in our warehouses and asked that members and employees practice social distancing. We’ve also reduced some services."
The change to store hours reduces evening hours at Costco stores across the country, according to a post on the company's website.
Normally open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Costco stores in South Ogden, at 3656 Wall Ave., and Bountiful, 573 W. 100 North, will now close two hours earlier, at 6:30 p.m.
Weekend hours remain unchanged, with stores open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Costco has also added special shopping hours for seniors over the age of 60, as well as people with physical impairments, according to the company's website. Stores will be open to these groups from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. During these special hours store pharmacies will be open, but food courts will not.
Gas station hours will also be reduced daily. Usually remaining open an hour after stores close, Costco gas stations will now close 30 minutes after stores do — at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. They will also open an hour and a half later on weekdays and a half-hour later on weekends, at 7:30 a.m. daily.
Costco corporate representatives could not be reached for comment, due to busy phone lines. Store managers have been asked not to comment to the press, according to local Costco staff.