Standard-Examiner staff
OGDEN — The Ogden Police Department officer killed during an investigation of a domestic dispute May 28 was shot in the head and killed instantly, according to a summary report from Weber County Attorney Chris Allred.
The report states that the suspect, John Coleman, was also killed with a gunshot wound to the head in an exchange of gunfire with responding officers.
On Wednesday afternoon, Allred’s office released the summary of the circumstances surrounding the death of OPD Officer Nathan Lyday. The one-and-a-half page report states that Lyday and another OPD officer were standing on the porch of the home after a brief “uncooperative and confrontational” conversation with Coleman.
After Coleman closed the front door, “Officer Lyday turned away from the door and started speaking with his back up officer about how they were going to proceed with the investigation,” according to the summary. “Moments later, while Officer Lyday was still looking the other way, Coleman opened the interior door part way. Coleman was carrying a rifle, and he immediately fired on Officer Lyday through the glass storm door. Officer Lyday had a notebook and pen in his hands and had no opportunity to react when Coleman started firing. Officer Lyday was struck in the head and killed instantly.”
The county attorney’s summary said the backup OPD officer drew his duty weapon and returned fire as Coleman “continued to fire rounds out the front of the residence toward the officer and police vehicles that were parked in the street.”
Two Adult Probation and Parole agents were conducting routine house checks in the area when the initial domestic violence call was dispatched, and they were on scene during the initial contact with Coleman. These officers had begun to walk toward a neighbor’s house looking for Coleman’s wife, who had called 911 claiming her husband “had beat her, threatened to kill her, and had drugs in the home,” according to the report.
When Coleman opened fire, the two AP&P agents came to the defense of the OPD officers, returning fire as Coleman moved into a room on the north end of the house and exchanged gunfire with the agents, according to the summary.
The report says one of the AP&P agents was struck by a bullet as he attempted to rescue Lyday, who had collapsed at the bottom of the front steps.
“After this exchange of gunfire the shooting ceased,” according to the report.
The wounded AP&P agent was dragged from the scene by his fellow agent, and was treated at a local hospital for a wound to his hand and arm. OPD officers then approached the house using a ballistic shield as cover to retrieve Lyday. He, too, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the summary.
Approximately 40 minutes later, SWAT officers entered the residence. The county attorney’s summary states: “Several firearms and ammunition were located that were readily accessible to Coleman and apparently placed strategically for a protracted shoot-out with law enforcement.”
Coleman was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to the head.
“The investigation determined that Coleman was killed in the exchange of fire with officers,” according to the report.
According to the report, body cameras were operational and captured the entire encounter, from the moment Lyday stood on the front porch and spoke with Coleman through the glass storm door.
“The video shows that both officers remained calm and professional with Coleman as they attempted to investigate the domestic violence call from Coleman’s wife,” the county attorney’s office reported.
The Weber County Force Investigation Team, aided by members of the Homicide Task Force and CSI agents, will be conducting the investigation, the report states. The results will be sent to the Weber County Attorney’s Office when the investigation is concluded.