OGDEN — A man and woman were burned in an explosion inside a travel trailer on Thursday afternoon.
Weber Fire District and Ogden Fire Department crews were called to the Super 8 by Wyndham Ogden, 1508 W. 2100 South, at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, on reports of a fire at the hotel.
When firefighters arrived, they found the small travel trailer burning in the middle of a dirt lot.
“The couple unhooked the trailer, went inside, something exploded and they were burned,” according to David Reed, deputy chief/fire marshal with Weber Fire District.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the Weber Fire District Facebook page.
Speaking on Thursday evening, Reed said the two were able to get out of the trailer after the initial explosion and were conscious when firefighters arrived. He said the man was injured “a little worse” than the woman. Both suffered second- and third- degree burns to the legs and hands, according to WFD's Facebook page.
“We were concerned about both of their airways,” Reed said. “After a superheated gas flame got near their faces, it can affect their breathing.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but on Friday afternoon, Weber Fire District Captain Rick Cooper said it appeared to be an accident.
“My guess was that it was most likely a propane leak of some sort, although we’re not 100% sure,” Cooper said. “We’re trying to retrieve the surveillance tapes now, but it appears to be accidental — there was no malicious intent.”
It was believed the couple, whose identity has not yet been released, had been staying in the dirt parking with permission from the owners.
“I don’t think they were just passing through; they’d been there for a week,” Reed said.
Reed said the trailer was completely destroyed in the ensuing fire following the explosion.
“Those trailers — mobile homes, motor homes — go up like a match head,” Reed said. “They burn like crazy. It was a total loss.”
The man and woman were transported to a local hospital, then transferred to the University of Utah burn unit.
No one else was injured in the explosion or resulting fire, according to Reed.