OGDEN — An unidentified man and woman were burned in an explosion inside a travel trailer on Thursday afternoon.
Weber Fire District crews were called to the Super 8 by Wyndham Ogden, 1508 W. 2100 South, at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, on reports of a fire at the hotel.
When firefighters arrived, they found the travel trailer burning in the middle of a dirt lot.
“The couple unhooked the trailer, went inside, something exploded and they were burned,” according to David Reed, deputy chief/fire marshal with Weber Fire District.
Reed said the two were able to get out of the trailer after the initial explosion and were conscious when firefighters arrived. He said the man was injured “a little worse” than the woman.
“We were concerned about both of their airways,” Reed said. “After a superheated gas flame got near their faces, it can affect their breathing.”
It was believed the couple had been staying in the dirt parking with permission from the owners.
“I don’t think they were just passing through; they’d been there for a week,” Reed said.
Reed said the trailer was completely destroyed in the ensuing fire following the explosion.
“Those trailers — mobile homes, motor homes — go up like a match head,” Reed said. “They burn like crazy. It was a total loss.”
The man and woman were transported to a local hospital, then transferred to the University of Utah burn unit.
No one else was injured in the explosion or resulting fire, according to Reed. He said the cause is still under investigation.