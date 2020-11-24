OGDEN — The recent nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases has sent gas prices tumbling.
And experts say the continued fall could bring Thanksgiving fuel costs lower than they've been in a half-decade.
In the Ogden-Clearfield Metropolitan Area, average gas prices fell by nearly 5 cents a gallon during the past month, according to GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company that tracks real-time fuel prices across the United States. On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Ogden area was $2.32, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 160 stations. Gas prices in Ogden are 62 cents lower than they were this time a year ago.
Prices are even lower in comparable, neighboring areas. In the Provo area, prices have fallen by nearly 4 cents a gallon in just a week and now sit at $2.17. In Salt Lake City, the average price per gallon is $2.25. The national average is $2.10 per gallon, down 5 cents from a month ago and 50 cents lower than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the drops can mostly be attributed to the novel coronavirus surge.
The Weber-Morgan Health Department reported 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Nov. 21. Overall, the department has reported 12,036 positive cases, with 50 deaths. The Davis County Health Department has reported 14,757 total cases with 57 deaths. Statewide, the Utah Department of Health says there have been 179,420 positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday, including 7,350 hospitalizations and 797 deaths.
While falling short of a full-on mandate, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has discouraged traveling on Thanksgiving and recommended holiday celebrations be limited to one household.
"This Thanksgiving will be unlike any other," Herbert said Monday on Twitter. "This year, the best way to show your family and friends you love them is by staying home and having a private celebration with those you live with — instead of gathering in larger groups."
De Haan said the falling fuel prices, despite high prices in oil, are a "sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year."
"With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs," he said. "We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week."
De Haan said if a viable COVID-19 vaccine reaches the market soon, the current downward trend will likely reverse.
"Between now and the end of the year, we aren't likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years," he said. "But as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today's prices may not hold for much longer."