OGDEN — The COVID-19 pandemic caused both attendance and operational revenues to drop by more than 50% last year at the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden.
But officials from Ogden City and the foundation that runs the park say the situation there is not as dire as those numbers may make it appear. And as social distancing restrictions continue to ease and more Utahns receive the COVID-19 vaccination, those same officials say they expect a dramatic rebound to begin soon at the park.
Despite welcoming it’s 3 millionth visitor since opening in the spring of 1993, just 63,340 people visited the park in 2020, down 58% from the 2019 final attendance of 150,865. That’s according to numbers provided by the Ogden Dinosaur Park and Museum Foundation, the nonprofit that finances and operates the park. Total operational income wasn’t much better, dropping from $820,785 in 2019 to $366,076 in 2020, a 55% decrease.
A more detailed look at park revenues shows that income generated from birthday parties, camps and activities was down by about 90%, with gift shop revenues down about 80%.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said the city owns the Dinosaur Park but contracts with the foundation, which runs the facility. Johnson said sometimes the city will fund needed, major repairs, but other than that the park is meant to “pay for itself.”
Located at the mouth of Ogden Canyon, the park features a massive collection of prehistoric creatures, from crawlers to predators and even some flying reptiles. There are more than 100 full-sized dinosaur sculptures at the park, based on actual fossils, and then animated by robotics, artistic detail and a state-of-the-art sound system. The park sits on about 7 acres and includes a number of outdoor paths. The park has an experienced staff of paleontology and geology volunteers.
The city and the museum foundation entered into an operational management agreement in 2011, which was renewed in 2016. With the current contract set to expire in June, the two entities are negotiating another five-year agreement. Johnson said the city is pleased with its relationship with the foundation.
“Like a lot of other places, they were hit pretty hard by COVID,” Johnson said. “But I think you’re going to see things turn around really soon. I think there’s a lot of pent up demand for things like the dinosaur park. A lot of people have spent the past year kind of not going anywhere, but with more and more people getting vaccinated and as we inch toward that new normal, whatever it will be, I think people are going to be anxious to get out and about again.”
Park Director Casey Allen shares the same opinion and says things have already started to turn up so far in 2021.
“We’re certainly expecting there to be a huge bump (in attendance),” Allen said. “And we’re already starting to see it. Our first quarter numbers from this year have been phenomenal.”
And the foundation’s capital endowment fund, which is used to pay for capital improvements at the park, is more than $1.7 million in the black. The foundation’s operational endowment fund balance is nearly $450,000.
Allen said that, for the time being, the park will continue with COVID-19-related social distancing measures that were implemented last year, but noted that the park is accepting all visitors and will feature 17 new exhibits this year.
“After an interesting year, we think we’re going to be back and better than ever,” Allen said.