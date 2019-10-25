BOX ELDER COUNTY — Several state agencies are offering rewards for information after cattle were found shot in Box Elder County and two other Utah counties recently.
A rancher in Grouse Creek discovered a dead cow on Wednesday morning that he deemed "suspicious" because the carcass had been concealed by the some willows and predator activity was not located at a normal starting point on the carcass, according a news release from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.
The rancher told the sheriff's office he believes the death of the cow happened on Saturday, Oct. 19, or Sunday, Oct. 20, due to the condition of the carcass.
"The cow was raising a calf but luckily the calf is of the age that it will survive on its own," the sheriff's office said. The rancher is "very gracious in giving everyone the benefit of the doubt that this could easily been an accidental shooting, if it was a shooting, because the cow was partially concealed by brush and willows in the area."
Legally posted "no trespassing" signs were posted around the rancher's field and there were 400 other livestock in the area, so no shooting should have occurred, the sheriff's office said.
Hunters in rural areas like this should be careful about their backstops and avoid cattle fields, the sheriff's office advised.
Two other suspicious cattle deaths have occurred Utah and Iron counties in recent weeks, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.
The UDAF, Utah Farm Bureau and Utah Cattleman's Association are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot livestock in those counties.
“Any loss of cattle is devastating to our ranching community,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF Animal Division Director and Utah Brand Bureau Chief. “We would just ask that anyone with information – hunters, outdoor enthusiasts and others to report any suspicious activity or observations that lead us to a resolution of these crimes.“
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 census, there are approximately 800,000 head of cattle in Utah with an average value of $1,270 each.
Those with information can reach out to the following organizations:
- Box Elder County Sheriff at 435-734-3800
- Utah County Sheriff at 801-851-4000
- Iron County Sheriff at 435-867-7500
- Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Brand Bureau Chief at 801- 538-7100