FARMINGTON — The Davis County Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against a federal agent who shot and killed a man outside the Layton Hills Mall in October.
In a letter addressed to a Department of Homeland Security office in Colorado, Davis County Attorney’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy David Cole wrote that his office would not file charges against the federal agent, effectively clearing the agent of any wrongdoing.
The shooting was under investigation by the attorney’s office since the Oct. 8 incident. The letter to DHS clearing the agent was dated Nov. 12, a little more than a month after the shooting.
Cole identified Special Agent Nathan Young as the man responsible for shooting and killing 28-year-old Zackary Aldridge Hall. As of Friday evening, a report detailing the full investigation surrounding the shooting was not yet available.
In an email, Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said Young is a special agent for Homeland Security, but he was assigned as part of a task force with the U.S. Marshal’s Service when the shooting took place.
Just hours after the shooting, U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah Matthew Harris said that Hall was being tracked by agents with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or VFAST, which is a task force made up of officers from local and federal agencies.
When agents approached Hall as he left the mall, he reportedly refused to comply with their orders and ran toward his vehicle, according to a press release after the shooting. Hall got into his car and tried to escape by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles, the release said.
Young fired into the car to stop Hall from ramming the vehicles, according to the release. Hall was hit and got out of the car. Officers retrieved a firearm from him and began treating him for his injuries.
Hall was taken to Davis Hospital and later died. His last known residence was in West Jordan, but police said he was temporarily staying in Clearfield.
Harris said Hall had multiple warrants out for his arrest in multiple cities in the state, including at least one warrant in connection with an aggravated robbery charge.
Court records indicate Hall was a suspect in a March 15, 2019, robbery at a Macy’s store in Salt Lake County. He allegedly tried to leave the store with merchandise he hadn’t paid for, and a Macy’s security guard stopped him.
Hall tried to flee, but the employee grabbed his arm, court documents said. Hall shoved the employee to the ground and began punching him; other Macy’s employees tried stop the man. Hall slipped out of his sweatshirt during the struggle, allowing employees to see a gun he allegedly had in a hostler at the back of his pants.
Hall’s death marked the third of four fatal police shootings in Northern Utah during 2019.