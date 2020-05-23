FARMINGTON — The Davis County Fair has been canceled.
On Friday, organizers announced that the fair, at least in its traditional form, will be postponed until 2021 due to the current pandemic.
The decision was made “out of abundance of caution and with the hopes of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” according to a news release from the county.
“This was not an easy call, but revenues have been disrupted because of the virus, and we must proceed as wisely as we can for public safety and taxpayer dollars,” Davis County Commissioner Lorene Kamalu is quoted in the release. “Our County team continues to monitor whether we’ll be able to do something later in the summer — smaller scale — in the recovery phase that we hope for.”
County officials say they’re exploring ways to continue with some activities this summer, while still keeping the community safe.
For example, “Providing some type of event for 4-H participants to still have a venue to sell their livestock is being discussed,” Commissioner Randy Elliott said in the release.
The fair had been scheduled for Aug. 12-15 at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.
“We look forward to a time when we can host large gatherings again safely, Commissioner Bob Stevenson is quoted in the release. “Stay safe and healthy this summer and we will plan a fun celebration next year at the 2021 Davis County Fair.”