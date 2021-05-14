After canceling its summer reading program last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Davis County Library is relaunching it for summer 2021 as it works to encourage the community to come back to the library.
Starting June 7, patrons can fill out reading trackers for a chance to earn a prize. The library program has three reader categories: kids, teens and adults.
Participants can find reading trackers to print off on the library's website, https://www.daviscountyutah.gov/summerreading, or visit any of its seven locations throughout Davis County.
Until recently, Davis County Library was only open to individuals with an appointment. All locations are now fully open with limited capacity and the encouragement of physical distancing and masks, according to its website.
"By doing these programs, (we are) just trying to get the community used to coming back into the library," said Matt Goff, deputy director of the library.